BONZIE Premieres Hand-Animated Video for 'Reincarnation'

Pop innovator BONZIE's new hand-animated video for the album track "Reincarnation" debuts today via Earmilk. The video is animated by Japanese artist Yosuke Tani and is an homage to BONZIE's long-standing fascination with Japanese culture; watch the video below and share via YouTube..

"With each release, BONZIE's artistry grows into something bigger... Built upon guitar strings and folk undertones, the single is crafted into a track that showcases the lustrous world of BONZIE and her intricately emotive musical output," says Earmilk. The track hails from BONZIE's critically acclaimed new album Reincarnation, out now.

After coming across Tani's work through a Japanese television station, BONZIE contacted the artist to convey her vision of the song in Japanese, which she has recently become fluent in after redoubling her efforts during quarantine. Over the course of several months, they worked together to build the world of the "Reincarnation" video, wherein different creatures coexist in a feudal society and induced reincarnation and calculated sacrifices are made to achieve peace.

Reincarnation finds BONZIE in a period of self-reflection, treading unfamiliar musical ground as she considers a world poised for change "like the shedding of skin off a snake;" listen to the album HERE. The record features the previously released title track; "Caves," which was featured on NPR Music's "All Songs Considered;" "Lethal," released this past October; and debut single "alone," which was deemed one of the Best Songs of 2020 by The New York Times' Jon Pareles and has earned over one million streams across all platforms.

A decidedly self-possessed artist, Nina Ferraro, who's created under the moniker of BONZIE since age 17, taught herself to play guitar at age nine. By twelve she began taking her music to the stage, quickly becoming a fixture in Chicago's club circuit. After making her debut in 2013 with Rift into the Secret of Things, Vogue praised her "talent for moving seamlessly between gentle folk-inspired verses and edgier rock-n-roll riffs" and SPIN called her a "wunderkind," likening her to "a young Chan Marshall." She went on to share stages with alt-rock icons like Blonde Redhead and Iron & Wine and recorded a double single in 2016 with Steve Albini (Nirvana, Joanna Newsom, PJ Harvey). She co-produced Zone on Nine, featuring musical contributions from Adrian Utley of Portishead and Nate Walcott of Bright Eyes, alongside esteemed artist Jonathan Wilson (Father John Misty, Conor Oberst).