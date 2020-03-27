BMI Releases Statement On Passage Of The CARES Act

Mike O'Neill, President & CEO of BMI has released a statement regarding the passage of the CARES Act,

"We are extremely pleased that the federal stimulus package will offer relief to America's songwriters and composers, who are, in many cases, our nation's ultimate small businesses.

Thanks to the CARES Act, music creators who are independent contractors, sole proprietors or self-employed, will be eligible for small business loans, emergency grants, unemployment insurance, payroll tax deferrals and more, which will all help protect their livelihoods during this challenging time.

We would like to thank Senator Blackburn, Representative Deutch, Representative Roby, Majority Leader Hoyer and the many music organizations involved in this effort, for their steadfast dedication to ensuring the needs of America's music creators were addressed in this critical Act. We applaud Congress for swift action on this important legislation and look forward to President Trump signing so that this assistance can begin flowing to all those in the music industry, and beyond, who desperately need it."







