BMI Announces Line-Up for 27th Annual Key West Songwriters Festival

The festival brings music lovers and music makers together to see over 250 songwriters perform some of their hits between May 3-7.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Rams Head Presents, BMI and The Florida Keys Tourist Development Council are proud to announce the 27th annual Key West Songwriters Festival line-up. In what has become a yearly tradition, the festival brings music lovers and music makers together to see over 250 songwriters perform some of their biggest hits in venues across the tropical island between May 3-7.

Some of the featured acts include Elle King, The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose), Jack Ingram, Jelly Roll, Raul Malo, Michael Ray, Robert Randolph, Rivers Rutherford, Jeffrey Steele, Mitchell Tenpenny, and many more.

Robert Randolph performing with the Dylan Altman Blues Band will open the festival along with James Slater on Wednesday night during the annual kick-off party at the Ocean Key Resort's Sunset Pier, followed by performances by Bob DiPiero, Luke Laird and Jeffrey Steele at the Key West Theater.

On Friday evening, Nashville's breakout sensation Jelly Roll will headline the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, and the annual free block party at Main Stage Duval Street will feature Michael Ray on Saturday night. Other acts scheduled to perform include Ronnie Bowman, Keith Gattis, Kostas, Ella Langley and Emily Shackelton.

Since 1997, BMI and The Florida Keys Tourist Development Council have brought Music Row to Duval Street and beyond, creating a unique environment where industry professionals, songwriters, locals and tourists experience the best of Nashville in the most intimate of venues.

Over the years, this highly anticipated festival has become a breeding ground for new talent and one of the most sought-after invites within the Nashville songwriting community. Notable Key West Songwriter Festival alums include Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Cole Swindell, and so many more.

Fans can choose from more than 50 shows at venues across the island including Key West bars and restaurants, waterfront resorts, boutique inns, intimate theaters, and more. More than 30 performances are free, with multiple offerings at the festival headquarters, the Rams Head Southernmost Bar & Restaurant.

Ticketed shows for the festival include performances at The Key West Amphitheater, The Key West Theater and The San Carlos Institute. Each show features songwriters in the round, playing their hits and sharing stories behind their biggest songs.

Proceeds from the Key West Songwriters Festival will benefit Michelle's Foundation and the BMI Foundation, a nonprofit that has supported the creation, performance and study of music through awards, scholarships, grants, and commissions since 1985.



From This Author - Michael Major


