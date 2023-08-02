BLONDSHELL Reveals Home Demo of 'Kiss City' + Announces Los Angeles Grammy Museum Appearance

Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) released her self-titled debut album on April 7 via Partisan Records to world-wide critical acclaim. The praise has continued into the summer with the LP landing on numerous “best of the year so far” lists over the last month including from NPR, NYLON, Consequence, i-D, Uproxx, and Paste.

Today she shares the demo version of one of the first singles that put her on the map, the fan favorite “Kiss City.” Blondshell shares, "I wanted to show people what the song sounded like the night I wrote it when it was the most urgent and simple. I just made the demo on my phone, but I think you can hear a lot of the desperation in it. Putting out this version is like taking away the shield of big rock production and boiling it down to what I was saying and feeling when I was alone."

Blondshell is closing out her first-ever headline tour of North America with a sold-out show tonight at The Roxy in Los Angeles and another sell-out tomorrow night in San Francisco at Cafe du Nord. On September 6 she will return to Los Angeles for a conversation and performance at the Grammy Museum. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 12pm PT.

Additionally Blondshell has two upcoming festival appearances - the Bleached Festival in San Diego on August 5 and a set at Iceland Airwaves in Reykjavik on November 2-4. This fall she will be back on the road as the direct support for Liz Phair with dates starting November 7. All dates can be found below.

Last month saw Blondshell perform "Joiner" and "Dangerous" from her album as well as the standalone single "Cartoon Earthquake" on CBS Saturday Morning.

In April Teitelbaum made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing “Salad."

In the past few years, the 25-year-old Teitelbaum has transformed into a songwriter without fear. The loud-quiet excavations that comprise the hook-filled Blondshell don’t only stare traumas in the eye, they tear them at the root and shake them, bringing precise detail to colossal feelings. They’re clear-eyed statements of and about digging your way towards confidence, self-possession, and relief.

Blondshell Live Dates:

08/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy # **SOLD OUT**

08/04/23 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord # **SOLD OUT**

08/06/23 - San Diego, CA - BLEACHED Fest

10/30/23 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

11/01/23 - London, UK - Lafayette

11/02-04/23 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves Festival

Liz Phair dates

11/07/23 - San Diego, CA - Magnolia %

11/08/23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto %

11/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern %

11/11/23 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic %

11/13/23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

11/14/23 - Seattle, WA - Moore %

11/17/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theater %

11/18/23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater %

11/19/23 - Detroit, MI - Masonic %

11/21/23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

11/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall %

11/24/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater %

11/25/23 - Washington, DC - Anthem %

11/27/23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman %

11/28/23 - Atlanta, GA - Woodruff Arts Center %

11/30/23 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum %

12/01/23 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater %

12/03/23 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater %

# denotes with Hello Mary

% denotes with Liz Phair

Photo by Muriel Knudson