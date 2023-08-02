BLONDSHELL Reveals Home Demo of 'Kiss City' + Announces Los Angeles Grammy Museum Appearance

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 12pm PT.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 1 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall Photo 2 Sara Bareilles Sets New Concerts at Rockwood Music Hall
The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone With Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, Wil Photo 3 The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 4 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+

BLONDSHELL Reveals Home Demo of 'Kiss City' + Announces Los Angeles Grammy Museum Appearance

Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum) released her self-titled debut album on April 7 via Partisan Records to world-wide critical acclaim. The praise has continued into the summer with the LP landing on numerous “best of the year so far” lists over the last month including from NPR, NYLON, Consequence, i-D, Uproxx, and Paste. 

Today she shares the demo version of one of the first singles that put her on the map, the fan favorite “Kiss City.” Blondshell shares, "I wanted to show people what the song sounded like the night I wrote it when it was the most urgent and simple. I just made the demo on my phone, but I think you can hear a lot of the desperation in it. Putting out this version is like taking away the shield of big rock production and boiling it down to what I was saying and feeling when I was alone."

Blondshell is closing out her first-ever headline tour of North America with a sold-out show tonight at The Roxy in Los Angeles and another sell-out tomorrow night in San Francisco at Cafe du Nord. On September 6 she will return to Los Angeles for a conversation and performance at the Grammy Museum. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 5 at 12pm PT.

Additionally Blondshell has two upcoming festival appearances - the Bleached Festival in San Diego on August 5 and a set at Iceland Airwaves in Reykjavik on November 2-4. This fall she will be back on the road as the direct support for Liz Phair with dates starting November 7. All dates can be found below. 

Last month saw Blondshell perform "Joiner" and "Dangerous" from her album as well as the standalone single "Cartoon Earthquake" on CBS Saturday Morning.

In April Teitelbaum made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing “Salad."

In the past few years, the 25-year-old Teitelbaum has transformed into a songwriter without fear. The loud-quiet excavations that comprise the hook-filled Blondshell don’t only stare traumas in the eye, they tear them at the root and shake them, bringing precise detail to colossal feelings. They’re clear-eyed statements of and about digging your way towards confidence, self-possession, and relief.  

Blondshell Live Dates:

08/02/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy # **SOLD OUT**

08/04/23 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord # **SOLD OUT**

08/06/23 - San Diego, CA - BLEACHED Fest

10/30/23 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

11/01/23 - London, UK - Lafayette 

11/02-04/23 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves Festival

Liz Phair dates

11/07/23 - San Diego, CA - Magnolia %

11/08/23 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto %

11/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern %

11/11/23 - San Francisco, CA - Masonic %

11/13/23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

11/14/23 - Seattle, WA - Moore %

11/17/23 - Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theater %

11/18/23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater %

11/19/23 - Detroit, MI - Masonic %

11/21/23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

11/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall %

11/24/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater %

11/25/23 - Washington, DC - Anthem %

11/27/23 - Nashville, TN - Ryman %

11/28/23 - Atlanta, GA - Woodruff Arts Center %

11/30/23 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum %

12/01/23 - Austin, TX - Moody Theater %

12/03/23 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater %

# denotes with Hello Mary

% denotes with Liz Phair

Photo by Muriel Knudson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Joey Sachi Only Partially Breaks Her Heart on Fractured Photo
Joey Sachi Only Partially Breaks Her Heart on 'Fractured'

Joey Sachi is proud to share her new single, 'Fractured'. The minimal production featured on the track allows Sachi’s vocal performance to become isolated, thus highlighting her raw talent as an upcoming pop star. Sachi’s hypnotizing pipes draw comparison to Billie Eilish, Wet, and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES. 

2
LP Drops Love Song Ahead of New Album Love Lines Photo
LP Drops 'Love Song' Ahead of New Album Love Lines

Multi-platinum, Los Angeles-based artist/singer/songwriter LP (they/them) have released “Love Song,” the third track to be revealed from their new album Love Lines. The song follows “Golden” and “One Like You.” LP’s start in music came as a songwriter for pop giants, including Rihanna, Christina Aguilera, and Celine Dion. Watch the new lyric video!

3
Hooveriii Announce New Album & Share The Tall Grass Photo
Hooveriii Announce New Album & Share 'The Tall Grass'

On Friday and Saturday, August 4 & 5, Hooveriii will be previewing some of the tracks on Pointe and playing old fan favorites during their set at this year’s Pickathon Festival in Happy Valley. On October 12 they will kick off their first tour in support of the new album as the direct support for Mudhoney.  Check out the complete list of our dates!

4
Travis Scotts Utopia Breaks Streaming Records Photo
Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Breaks Streaming Records

Travis Scott’s UTOPIA is setting records. Apple Music confirmed the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023. The album features KayCyy, Teezo Touchdown, Bon Iver, Yves Tumor, Sampha, Drake, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Yung Lean, Young Thug, James Blake, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, and SZA.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming NetworkCassie Lee and Jessica McKay Bring Their 'Off Her Chops' Podcast to Premier Streaming Network
Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ MarfoxBadsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ Marfox
Video: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIGVideo: Fisher Shares Martial Arts-Themed Music Video for Summer Anthem 'Take It Off' With AATIG
Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'Fantasy Records Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of Susan Tedeschi's 'Just Won't Burn'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE COTTAGE