BECCA MANCARI Announces Fall Headline Tour

Nashville-based musician Becca Mancari (they/them) has today announced a fall headline tour in support of their soon-to-be-released third album, Left Hand, due out this August 25th via Captured Tracks.

The shows kick off in Philadelphia on September 25th at The Foundry and route through Boston, Brooklyn and more, ending in their hometown of Nashville on October 6th at Blue Room at Third Man Records. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 14th at 10:00am local time. Prior to their headline tour, Mancari will be on the road with Joy Oladokun. See all tour dates below and visit www.beccamancari.com for more information.

Becca Mancari Live Dates (new dates in bold)

9/10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall*

9/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

9/13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

9/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

9/20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

9/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

9/23 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater*

9/24 - Washington, DC - The Howard*

9/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

9/27 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

9/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/30 - Montreal, QUE @ Pop Montreal

10/1 - Toronto, ONT @ The Drake Hotel

10/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

10/3 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

10/6 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records

*supporting Joy Oladokun

Mancari has shared the record’s lead single and queer joy anthem “Over and Over” featuring Julien Baker to critical acclaim, and as well as “Don’t Even Worry,” a guitar-driven ode to our closest friends. Featuring Mancari’s friend and fellow Bermuda Triangle bandmate, “Don’t Even Worry” was written with Brittany Howard, who also provided additional production and performs backing vocals, guitar, keys, sub bass, percussion and even snaps on the track.

Following the release of their last record, Mancari was in despair, despite the undeniable success of The Greatest Part. illness in their family, coupled with a realization that their alcohol dependency had become untenable, led Mancari to begin the hard work of taking ownership of their existence by mending broken relationships and investing in their mental health.

“I didn’t realize it then, but looking back, I was a passenger in my own life,” Mancari says. The transformative period of self-reckoning was the catalyst that ultimately steered Mancari to write and produce their triumphant new album, Left Hand. Pre-order Left Hand now.

Throughout the album’s twelve tracks, Mancari asserts a radical self-acceptance. Left Hand is named for the Mancari family crest from the Italian region of Calabria in which a left hand holds a dagger aloft. After a lifetime spent feeling like they didn’t belong, Mancari unlocked a perfect metaphor in the crest: “In many cultures children born with a dominant left hand were taught not to use that hand, and were told that using the right hand was ‘normal’ and ‘correct.’ Similarly, queer children are often times told that it’s not ‘normal’ for them to love who they love and that they need to ‘change.’”

Left Hand came out of a dark period in Mancari’s life, yet the joyous, self-produced album is anything but. Wide-open and welcoming, the music beckons all listeners, encouraging community among strangers. To that end, Mancari surrounded themself with some friends and long-time collaborators for the making of Left Hand.

The album was largely co-produced with Juan Solorzano, who has played on all of Mancari's records, and was mixed by Carlos de la Garza, the producer of Paramore’s last record. Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Demi Lovato) also co-wrote and co-produced one track. The album also features trusted friends like Brittany Howard, who Mancari plays with in Bermuda Triangle, as well as Julien Baker and Paramore’s Zac Farro.