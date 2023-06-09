BBG Steppaa & Sugarhill Ddot Collaborate on 'Spinnin'

Breakout Newark drill rapper BBG Steppaa shares his vicious new Sugarhill Ddot collab single, “Spinnin.” The Kosfinger and Ayyolucas produced song finds BBG Steppaa and Sugarhill Ddot careening across the rapid beat and trading raw tightly wound verses with one another. It comes complete with a Taegxn directed video that captures the MCs in a raucous carefree Newark block party.

Both BBG Steppaa and Sugarhill Ddot at only 15-years-old, are the next generation of confident east coast drill artists creating new waves in hip-hop at large. “Why is you scared if you up in these streets?” BBG Steppaa asks, challenging those who don’t know how to slip through the ecosystem. Sugarhill Ddot echoes “You know that we smoke 'em.”

“Spinnin” comes in the wake of another collaboration: the DD Osama duet “Catch Up,” which last fall made it obvious to anyone in earshot that BBG Steppaa was next up. The song, which samples Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” became a grassroots phenomenon for its potent blend of technique and raw ambition.

Meanwhile Sugarhill Ddot called a “Harlem Dynamo” from Billboard made an impact with his latest release on the MCVertt produced banger “Let Ha Go.” The record trended on YouTube music and is currently at over 5.4 million video views.

Movements in rap develop quickly, and new stars can arrive without warning. That’s exactly the story with BBG Steppaa, who recently received a coveted co-sign from Chicago’s Polo G. While many fans across the country are just catching on to the Jersey club wave led by Bandmanrill, Bandman has already turned around and co-signed BBG Steppaa as the next big thing.

As Jersey club and New York drill continue to blur the boundaries between one another, they capture two things beyond question: the rhythmic roots of rap as something adjacent to dance music and the unbridled energy of youth in the Tristate area.