Aya Nakamura's New Album AYA Out Nov. 13

Multi-Platinum, Malian-born French artist Aya Nakamura is set to release her new album, AYA, November 13 on Rec. 118/Warner Music; watch/share the trailer below. Aya unveiled the record's debut single, the platinum hit "Jolie Nana" ("Pretty Girl"), this past summer and on October 9, she shared the second cut from the album-the Afropop anthem "Doudou," teaming with Parisian hitmakers Le Side ("Djadja," "Pookie") and showcasing her Afro and Naija influences

The announcement comes as her last album, 2018's NAKAMURA, surpasses one million album sales worldwide and 3.5 billion streams globally, bridging Europe, Africa and Latin America. NAKAMURA earned Aya ten certified singles, propelled by the French #1 hit "Djadja," which has earned over 1 billion streams and Platinum certification in 17 countries (charting in 36 total). The record landed a record-breaking seven Top 10 tracks in the French charts upon its release.

"Djadja" was also celebrated with remixes in German (with Loredana), English (with Afro B.) and recently Spanish with Colombian superstar Maluma, breaking the Billboard Global 200 (#57) and Spotify Global Top 50 this summer. "Pookie," with over 500 million streams worldwide, also prompted a multi-platinum hit version in Italy with rap star Capo Plaza.

At only 25 years old, Aya Nakamura has already claimed her role as one of the most important figures in contemporary French music. Born Aya Danioko in Bamako, Mali in 1995, she later took the stage name Nakamura after the character Hiro Nakamura from NBC's popular series Heroes. She developed her unique style of lyrics that blends the use of Parisian argot, Arabic and Bambara, the Malian language of her parents, as well as bringing a fresh take on Afrobeat, Pop, R&B and the Caribbean dance sounds of Zouk.

Named "One of the most important acts in Europe now, musically and socially" by The New York Times, Aya is now the most streamed Francophone singer worldwide. Having just crossed the 2 billion views mark on her YouTube channel and an all-time high of over 18 million Spotify monthly listeners this October, she was noticeably named among the Forbes "30 Under 30" last year and earned a BET Awards "Best International Act" nomination in 2019.

