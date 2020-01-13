Axel Flovent Makes US Live Debut

After a string of successful singles and EPs, rising Icelandic singer-songwriter Axel Flóvent makes his US live debut opening for Radical Face, Ben Cooper's musical project. The tour that begins on January 21 in Phoenix and ends on March 15 in Atlanta, includes two dates at LA's famed venue The Troubadour.

Flóvent recently released the stunning title track "Tourist," from his upcoming Nettwerk debut EP , set for release on March 27. A swooning ballad-like song, full of heartfelt outpourings, as he delicately strums an acoustic guitar on the verses as a resounding chorus "maybe you'll find it" subsides into a swelling horn section. "Tourist for me is about this feeling of trying to reach the unreachable" Axel explained. "Exploring new places, things, people and new experiences with the hope to find something to hold on to."

Born and raised in the Northern fishing village of Húsavík, Axel recorded his first EP Forest Fires, it was here where the songs were written under the influence of everything from Bon Iver to Bombay Bicycle Club. It yielded an international phenomenon in the form of the title track, generating over 40 million streams. At 19 years old, he moved into his first apartment in Amsterdam and "felt so isolated." He admits, "I was supposed to be in a music mecca, but I never left the apartment." So, he traded Amsterdam for the seaside town of Brighton in the UK where he recorded the EP Youthful Hearts. Living in Brighton gave Axel "the clarity to move to Iceland." Last year, Axel returned to Iceland, and chose to plant roots in the capital Reykjavík. Tapping into the DIY spirit of his earliest recordings, but with a sense of refinement and newfound wisdom, Axel recorded Tourist with producer Ian Grimble (1975, Benjamin Francis Leftwich, Daughter, Bear's Den, Mumford & Sons).

Tour Dates:

Tues., Jan 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Wed., Jan 22 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

Sat., Jan 25 Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sun., Jan 26 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Tues., Jan 28 Vancouver, BC @ St James Hall

Wed., Jan 29 Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Thurs., Jan 30 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat., Feb 1 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sun., Feb 2 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub

Wed., Feb 5 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

Thurs., Feb 6 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

Fri., Feb 7 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Wed., Feb 26 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Fri., Feb 28 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat., Feb 29 Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sun., 3/1 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Tues., 3/3 Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

Wed., 3/4 Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

Fri., 3/6 Montreal, QC @ L'Astral

Sat., 3/7 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Sun., 3/8 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere - Hall

Wed., 3/11 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live - Downstairs

Thurs., 3/12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Sat., 3/14 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

Sun., 3/15 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West





