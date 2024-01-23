Avril Lavigne Announces 'The Greatest Hits' Tour

Eight-time GRAMMY-nominated diamond-certified icon Avril Lavigne announced her 2024 headline tour across North America, Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits.

Produced by Live Nation, the 27-date tour will see Avril perform her biggest songs to-date including the RIAA 3x platinum-certified “Complicated,” the 2x platinum-certified “Sk8er Boi,” the 2x platinum-certified “Girlfriend,” the platinum-certified “Here's To Never Growing Up,” and many more from her record-smashing catalog.

The Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour kicks off on Wednesday, May 22 in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena, with stops in Las Vegas, Phoenix, Toronto, Charlotte, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Monday, Sept 16 in Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place.

All Time Low and Simple Plan will join Avril on select dates throughout the tour as special guests and direct support, with Royal & the Serpent and Girlfriends joining select dates as opening acts.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist presale beginning on Wednesday, January 24 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, January 26 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but may include premium tickets, invitation to the SK8ER BOI Hospitality Lounge, specially designed merch bundle, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Beyond selling 50 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S alone, Avril's live performance prowess has been widely praised throughout her storied, two-decade career.

In addition to the North American Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour, Avril is gearing up for a run of UK and European performances this summer including festivals like Rock For People on June 14 in Hradec, Czechia; Nova Rock Festival on June 15 in Nickelsdorf, Austria; Pinkpop Festival on June 21 in Landgraaf, Netherlands; Hurricane Festival on June 22 in Schnee, Germany; and Madcool Festival on July 13 in Madrid, Spain; as well as two special UK headline shows at Cardiff Castle on July 2 and Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on July 3. For all dates and more, please visit Click Here.

AVRIL LAVIGNE: THE GREATEST HITS 2024 TOUR DATES:

Wed May 22 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena ^

Sat May 25 — Auburn, WA — White River Amphitheatre ^

Sun May 26 — Ridgefield, WA — RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

Tue May 28 — Mountain View, CA — Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

Thu May 30 — Inglewood, CA — Kia Forum ^

Sat Jun 01 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

Sun Jun 02 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

Wed Aug 14 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre +

Fri Aug 16 — Toronto, ON — Budweiser Stage +

Sat Aug 17 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, QC — Festival International de Montgolfières ~

Tue Aug 20 — Buffalo, NY — Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Wed Aug 21 — Hartford, CT — The XFINITY Theatre +

Fri Aug 23 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center +

Sat Aug 24 — Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center +

Tue Aug 27 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

Thu Aug 29 — Camden, NJ — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sat Aug 31 — Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live +

Sun Sep 01 — Charlotte, NC — PNC Music Pavilion +

Tue Sep 03 — Alpharetta, GA — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

Wed Sep 04 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheater +

Fri Sep 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center +

Sat Sep 07 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Mon Sep 09 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater +

Tue Sep 10 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

Thu Sep 12 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory +

Sat Sept 14 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre +

Mon Sept 16 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

^ With All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

+ With Simple Plan and Girlfriends

~ Festival Date

About Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling 50 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMY Award nominations in categories such as “Best New Artist” and “Song of the Year” twice for “Complicated” and “I'm with You.”

In addition, the 2023 Canada's Walk of Fame and 2022 Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient has won ten JUNO Awards, including “Artist of the Year” and multiple “JUNO Fans' Choice' awards. Her catalog comprises the diamond-certified (Canada) and septuple platinum (U.S.) Let Go [2002], quintuple-platinum (Canada) and triple-platinum (U.S.) Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], and Head Above Water [2019] highlighted by definitive smashes such as “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” “Girlfriend,” “Here's To Never Growing Up,” and “Head Above Water.”

As such, she remains of “one of the Soundscan-era's top-selling artists releasing albums in the U.S.” and “the third best-selling Canadian female artist of all-time.” She earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard's “Best of the 2000s” chart and holds a Guinness World Record as “the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart,” while “Girlfriend” emerged as “first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube.”

She has also earned multiple #1‘s around the globe and her social media following notably exceeds 93.6 million fans worldwide. In February 2022, Avril made her debut for DTA Records with the release of her seventh studio album Love Sux that debuted in the top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart, amassed over 12 million streams in its first week and included hits like “Bite Me,” “Love It When You Hate Me” feat. blackbear,” and “I'm A Mess” (with YUNGBLUD).

On May 22, Avril will kick off her North American headline Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits tour performing her biggest songs to-date in cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Charlotte, Nashville, and Chicago, among others. For tour dates and all other information, please visit www.avrillavigne.com.