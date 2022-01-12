Avril Lavigne Announces New Single 'I Love It When You Hate Me' Featuring Blackbear

Avril Lavigne has announced that she will release her new single "I Love It When You Hate Me" featuring blackbear, set to be released on Friday, January 14.

Lavigne recently released her new single, "Bite Me," which was the first single she released under her new record deal, DTA Records.

Avril Lavigne has made history, smashed records, and consistently blazed a trail of her own as an uncompromising force in music and culture. Beyond selling 40 million albums worldwide with 12.5 million units sold in the U.S. alone, she has notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations in categories such as "Best New Artist" and "Song of the Year" twice for "Complicated" and "I'm with You."

In addition, she has received eight Juno Awards, including "Artist of the Year." Her catalog comprises the septuple platinum Let Go [2002], triple-platinum Under My Skin [2004], double-platinum The Best Damn Thing [2007], gold-selling Goodbye Lullaby [2011], gold-selling Avril Lavigne [2013], and Head Above Water [2019] highlighted by definitive smashes such as "Complicated," "Sk8er Boi," "Girlfriend," "Here's To Never Growing Up," and "Head Above Water." As such, she remains of "one of the Soundscan-era's top-selling artists releasing albums in the U.S." and "the third bestselling Canadian female artist of all-time."

She earned a spot in the Top 10 of Billboard's "Best of the 2000s" chart and holds a Guinness World Record as "the youngest female solo artist to top the UK chart," while "Girlfriend" emerged as "first music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube." She has also earned multiple #1's around the globe. Her social media following notably exceeds 93.6 million fans worldwide. Not to mention, she starred Richard Linklater's Fast Food Nation, DreamWorks Animation's film Over the Hedge, The Flock, and more. Kicking off her biggest and boldest chapter to date, she makes her debut for DTA Records with the single "Bite Me" and more to come in 2021.

Photo Credit: Ryan McFadden