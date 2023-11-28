Avenged Sevenfold Announces 2024 Dates of 'Life Is but a Dream…' North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available for the newly announced 2024 shows starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale (details below) through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, December 1 at 10AM Local Time on LiveNation.com.

PRESALE: Deathbats Club members can request tickets first, now through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 pm ET using Ticketmaster's new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFTs, made popular by Avenged Sevenfold, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many rewards and access to events that will take place in the “metaverse” and in real life.

TicketPass holders can also request early access to tickets from Tuesday, November 28 at 4pm ET through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 pm ET at avengedsevenfold.io/. TicketPass is a new blockchain based verification and rewards system, created by Avenged Sevenfold & Bitflips. It is free, eco-friendly and requires very few steps to ensure fans can acquire the tickets they desire. All fans have to do is set up a MetaMask or Coinbase wallet and Avenged Sevenfold will airdrop them a TicketPass immediately. A full step by step breakdown from M. Shadows is available here.

During the Presale window, fans will use their Dapp wallet (MetaMask, Coinbase, Etc.) to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process will give exclusive access to token-holding fans with priority for the Deathbats Club community. For more information on the Token-Gated Sales platform see HERE.

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold shared more on the unique ticketing platform, "TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won't have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won't have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we're going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain. We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first,"

"At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into "tiers" over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.). "

AVENGED SEVENFOLD LIFE IS BUT A DREAM…NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES LEG 3:

Wed Mar 06 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Thu Mar 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Mar 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Mon Mar 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Fri Mar 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Sat Mar 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Mon Mar 18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark

Tue Mar 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Mar 21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Mon Mar 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Mar 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Thu Mar 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena

Fri Mar 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Mar 31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

*Without Sullivan King, Featuring Support from Vended

About Avenged Sevenfold

Fresh off a #1 single at Rock Radio this year, Avenged Sevenfold, comprised of members M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ, and Brooks Wackerman, are touring in support of their recently released 8th studio album, Life is But a Dream… You can stream/buy the album HERE.

Photo Credit: Steve Thrasher