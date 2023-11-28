Avenged Sevenfold Announces 2024 Dates of 'Life Is but a Dream…' North American Tour

General onsale begins Friday, December 1 at 10AM local.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 2 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 3 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 4 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week

Avenged Sevenfold Announces 2024 Dates of 'Life Is but a Dream…' North American Tour

Avenged Sevenfold has announced the third leg of their Life is But A Dream… North American tour, featuring support from Poppy and Sullivan King. The tour begins March 6 in Buffalo, NY, with stops in Toronto, ON, Raleigh, NC, Pittsburgh, PA and more before concluding in Newark, NJ on March 31.

TICKETS:  Tickets will be available for the newly announced 2024 shows starting with a Deathbats Club and TicketPass presale (details below) through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, December 1 at 10AM Local Time on LiveNation.com

PRESALE:  Deathbats Club members can request tickets first, now through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 pm ET using Ticketmaster's new Token-Gated Sales platform at avengedsevenfold.io/. Deathbats Club is a collection of 10,000 unique Deathbat NFTs, made popular by Avenged Sevenfold, flying around the Ethereum blockchain. A Deathbat is a membership card into the club and offers many rewards and access to events that will take place in the “metaverse” and in real life. 

TicketPass holders can also request early access to tickets from Tuesday, November 28 at 4pm ET through Tuesday, November 28 at 10 pm ET at avengedsevenfold.io/. TicketPass is a new blockchain based verification and rewards system, created by Avenged Sevenfold & Bitflips. It is free, eco-friendly and requires very few steps to ensure fans can acquire the tickets they desire. All fans have to do is set up a MetaMask or Coinbase wallet and Avenged Sevenfold will airdrop them a TicketPass immediately. A full step by step breakdown from M. Shadows is available here

During the Presale window, fans will use their Dapp wallet (MetaMask, Coinbase, Etc.) to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process will give exclusive access to token-holding fans with priority for the Deathbats Club community. For more information on the Token-Gated Sales platform see HERE

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold shared more on the unique ticketing platform, "TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won't have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won't have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we're going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain. We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first," 

"At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into "tiers" over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.). " 

AVENGED SEVENFOLD LIFE IS BUT A DREAM…NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES LEG 3: 

Wed Mar 06 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center 

Thu Mar 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 

Sat Mar 09 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 

Mon Mar 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena 

Wed Mar 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center 

Fri Mar 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena 

Sat Mar 16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena* 

Mon Mar 18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark 

Tue Mar 19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse 

Thu Mar 21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Mar 23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena 

Mon Mar 25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena 

Tue Mar 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena 

Thu Mar 28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson–Boling Arena 

Fri Mar 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 

Sun Mar 31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

*Without Sullivan King, Featuring Support from Vended

About Avenged Sevenfold

Fresh off a #1 single at Rock Radio this year, Avenged Sevenfold, comprised of members M. Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ, and Brooks Wackerman, are touring in support of their recently released 8th studio album, Life is But a Dream… You can stream/buy the album HERE.

Photo Credit: Steve Thrasher



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The High Llamas to Debut First Album in Eight Years Hey Panda in March Photo
The High Llamas to Debut First Album in Eight Years 'Hey Panda' in March

This marks the return of The High Llamas - the longstanding musical project of acclaimed songwriter/producer/arranger Sean O'Hagan - who have announced their 11th studio album, Hey Panda, for release via Drag City. In conjunction, the group has released the title-track single, along with a video from director Simon Russell.

2
Cody Dickinson To Release New Track All Night Long Ahead of Debut LP Photo
Cody Dickinson To Release New Track 'All Night Long' Ahead of Debut LP

Grammy-nominated roots/blues/rock musician Cody Dickinson (of North Mississippi Allstars fame) is releasing “All Night Long,” his riveting take on the Junior Kimbrough blues classic. A Mississippi native, Dickinson grew up revering and watching the Hill Country Blues masters Kimbrough and RL Burnside. Watch the new music video!

3
Haitian Musician Calls For A Stop To Brutality Against Defenseless Women Photo
Haitian Musician Calls For A Stop To Brutality Against Defenseless Women

Former Haitian musician Nortreus says he is in favor of the United Nations General Assembly's International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. He urges for a stop to violence against innocent Black and White women and girls worldwide, as it is observed annually from November 25 to December 10.

4
K-Victoria Shares New Single Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Photo
K-Victoria Shares New Single 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

To kick off the holiday season, K-Victoria has released her latest single, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” featuring Saxophonist Tim Kirsch available now on all platforms. The single is produced by Industry Music Veterans Jim Covell and Darrell Ellis.  K-Victoria, originally from the US Virgin Islands, now calls LA home. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD