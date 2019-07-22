Ava Rowland Premieres New CALIFORNIA GYPSIES Video

Pop country singer and songwriter Ava Rowland world premiered a new video Friday for "California Gypsies" on YouTube. Showcasing Ava's dynamic vocal abilities, the video was shot on-location in and around Malibu and Beverly Hills, California, and was directed by Josh Sikkema.



"California Gypsies" is the third release from Ava's 2018 EP, Polaroid Picture, and is likely it's most upbeat and feel good melody the up-and-coming pop-country singer has released to date.

Watch the video here:





The new song and video follows Ava's May release of "Exit Sign," a tune that Ava describes as her "most personal song on the EP I wrote, because it deals with the complexities of an abusive relationship I was in."



Polaroid Picture was produced by well-known Nashville songwriter Britton Cameron, whose tour credits include Toby Keith, Hootie and the Blowfish and Leann Rimes. On working with Cameron to bring the song to life, Rowland says it was a thrill being in the studio with him.



"He taught me a lot during recording. It was a truly educational experience, and I feel I am the better for it," says Rowland.



When Ava isn't working on music, she can be found advocating Rachel's Challenge, a program on anti-bullying, and looking for the best in others while treating them with compassion. The organization was founded in the memory of Columbine High School shooting victim Rachel Scott.



Stream/Buy/Watch "California Gypsies" here!





Ava Rowland In Concert:



AUG 09 - Strikeout Lanes / Wellington, Ohio

AUG 10 - North Ridgeville Corn Festival / North Ridgeville, Ohio

AUG 17 - Quaker Steak & Lube / Valley View, Ohio

AUG 24 - Lorain County Fair / Wellington, Ohio

AUG 31 - The Smokehouse Lodge & Cabins / Monteagle, Tenn.

SEP 13 - Johnny Malloy's Irish Sports Pub / Medina, Ohio

SEP 14 - Country Roads Music Fest / New London, Ohio

NOV 09 - Red Iron Bar & Grill / Wellington, Ohio

For Ava's complete show schedule, please visit: AvaRowland.com



From performing at Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café and Puckett's to taking the stage at festivals throughout Kansas, Ohio, and Kentucky, Ava Rowland is a talent worth keeping an eye on. The contemporary country music artist cites an eclectic list of artistic inspirations ranging from Carrie Underwood to Lauren Daigle to Selena Quintanilla to Elvis Presley.



Ava's debut EP, Polaroid Picture, was produced by well-known Nashville songwriter Britton Cameron, who has toured with Toby Keith, Hootie and the Blowfish, and Leann Rimes. The songs on Polaroid Picture carry deeply personal messages, including "My Last Words," which was inspired by the Parkland school shooting in Florida and "Indiana Ohio," which explores the hardships that come with long-distance relationships.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You