Ava Maybee Details Tour, Shares New Single 'Over Again'

Los Angeles artist Ava Maybee has shared her first single of the year, the widescreen and anthemic “Over Again.” At just 24 Ava has already made her mark, breaking out as a star on American Idol where she finished in the top 15 and earned praise from Howard Stern and Katy Perry. With previous singles like "Colors"—which amassed over 12 million streams on Spotify alone —she’s built a reputation for delivering heartfelt, powerful music that has struck a chord with music fans.

On the new single, she shares "I wrote "Over Again" about being at a party and watching your crush fall in love with someone else. The song speaks to the emotional ups and downs of being obsessed with a fantasy you’ve created in your own head."

In addition to the single, Ava has announced a run of headline tour dates around festival plays at Napa’s BottleRock and Milwaukee’s Summerfest, and the return of Warped Tour, kicking off in Seattle and heading through Portland, Boise, Salt Lake City, Denver, Colorado Spring, Fort Collins, Albuquerque, Phoenix, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Tickets on-sale this Friday, March 7th at 10am PT.

Tour Dates

TICKETS

May 24 - Napa, CA @ BottleRock Festival

May 28 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

May 29 - Portland, OR @ Mission Theater

May 31 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder

June 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

June 4 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

June 6 - Colorado Spring, CO @ The Black Sheep

June 7 - Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast

June 9 - Albuquerque, NM @ Lunchpad

June 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

June 12 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room, Hob

June 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

June 19 - 21st - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 26 - 27th - Long Beach, CA @ Warped Tour

Photo credit: Whitney Otte

Comments