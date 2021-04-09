Ava Della Pietra Releases 'Home' Single

15-year-old singer/songwriter Ava Della Pietra has just released her most poignant single to-date with "Home," inspired by the devastating stories of families torn apart on the southern border. Parade Magazine called the song "inspiring," "empowering," and a "pop ray of hope," with "pure pop sensibility, catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics...inspiring young listeners to feel proactive and empowered." With lyrics that touch on fear, loneliness, and hope, "Home" is universal anthem for any young person struggling with life's challenges, as relevant to those on the southern border as to the everyday teen. Parade adds, "Her spot-on vocals and sweet delivery will have you singing along and cheering for the power of open-minded activism." Proceeds from the single and merchandise will be donated to charities dedicated to reuniting and rehoming children at the southern border.

Over the past few years, Ava has emerged as one of the most promising young artists on the pop scene today. Having established herself on the Broadway stage in the original cast of School of Rock, Ava's debut single "Christmas Tonight" was named one of the "Best Holiday Songs" of the year by Tiger Beat Magazine, alongside artists like the Jonas Brothers and Liam Payne, and her follow-up single " Optimist " reached #50 on the Top 40 Radio chart, earning praise from American Songwriter Just Jared Jr. , and Newsday , who called Ava a "Rising Star."

Produced by Will Hicks (Ed Sheeran, Jamie Lawson), "Home" is one of fifty songs that Ava has written, and the first of ten already produced, to be released in the coming months. Ava collaborated with some of the world's top producers on her upcoming album, including Hicks, Justin Gray (Avril Lavigne, Mariah Carey), and Adrian Gurvitz (Andra Day, Jesse McCartney, Cheetah Girls). Alongside "Home" and "Optimist," the album will also feature songs like "Forgotten," dedicated to the people of Puerto Rico suffering in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, as well as Ava's upcoming single "Isolation," slated for release this spring.

"Over the past few years, I have been shocked to learn about the terrible conditions that children have had to endure at the border -- being separated from their families and left alone," Ava said. "I also know that there are kids around the world struggling in other ways, including emotional challenges, pressures at school, problems at home, and so much more. I hope this song can encourage people to lend a helping hand and be there for one another."

A multi-instrumentalist who plays piano, bass, guitar, violin, and ukulele, Ava began performing at age four and writing songs at age five. She performed on the national tours of Les Misérables and White Christmas before joining the original cast of Broadway's School of Rock, and has been featured on Good Morning America, Sesame Street, the Tony Awards, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, and more. Ava has performed at the Sundance Film Festival, the Great South Bay Music Festival, the New York Tennis Open, and at Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 Knicks fans, as well as at My Father's Place in Roslyn, New York, and in front of a sold-out crowd at NYC's Rockwood Music Hall. Most recently Ava launched "Talking Tunes with Ava Della Pietra," a new music column with Teen Kid News, where she is reviewing popular hits. Ava was also featured on the soundtrack for Secondhand Lions: A New Musical.

A supporter of both local and national charitable organizations, Ava is dedicated to advocating for young people, inspiring others to believe in themselves and follow their dreams. For more information on Ava Della Pietra, please visit https://www.avadellapietra.com/

Listen here: