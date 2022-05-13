Australian Alt-Pop Artist CHYMES Shares New EP 'Karma'

Today, Australian alternative pop artist Chymes shares her sophomore EP, Karma, which focuses on the complex, darker side of female friendship.

Chymes explains, "This EP feels like it's my Taylor Swift 'Reputation' era - I'm calling out the people who hurt me and the friends who did me wrong and I feel like I've never been more explicit in my story telling, it's super personal. It's a therapeutic EP about sty friendships and relationships I've had, and the journey of going from feeling crazy, heartbroken and lost and then healing from it all and cutting those toxic people from my life."

The four-song EP features two unreleased tracks and the recent single "Black Hole Friend" which landed on the SALT playlist, The Local List, and on New Music Friday Australia & New Zealand. It also features the latest single "Gasoline" which racked up over 800K TikTok views and was playlisted by Fresh Finds.

With an ever-growing fan base across the globe following a tweet from BTS star Jungkook, Chymes has been streamed over 30 million times across Apple and Spotify. Her previous releases, "Euphoria" and "Sleepless," have been featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists, including "New Pop Revolution," and earlier tracks "Dreaming" and "Wild" were featured on drama series Good Trouble.

Her debut 2021 EP, Hell & Divine, was praised by tastemakers like Flaunt, Pilerats, Cool Accidents, Purple Sneakers, Parade, and more. Her following single, "Love Me Like You Hate Me" was called "An exercise in bravery and intimate songwriting, it is alt-pop artist Chymes at her very best." by Rolling Stone.

In the last year following the release of her debut EP, Chymes grew her TikTok channel from the ground up to over 100K followers. On the live front, she has supported Winston Surfshirt, The Preatures, Lastlings, Tigertown, Alice Ivy, Bad Pony, Evan Klar, San Mei, and Austen.

