Audrey Nuna Embarking on 'TRENCH Tour' This Spring

Genre-defying Korean-American singer and rapper Audrey Nuna has announced the TRENCH Tour, her first ever headlining North American run. Kicking off in Seattle on April 22, the tour will see Audrey make her way west to east including an April 28th stop at LA’s The Roxy and NY’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on May 13th.

The tour comes in celebration of Audrey’s acclaimed 2024 album TRENCH and will be the first time tracks from the album will be performed outside of her album release shows in NY and LA. LA-based artist and songwriter ABBIANA will support on all 13 dates. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb 28th at 10 am local time HERE.

On her first headlining run, Audrey shares, “i started putting music out in 2018 so this feels euphoric & strange & lowkey glorious. thankful 4 ur patience. thankful 2 the internet for connecting me w so many of u. but sharing art in this hyper digital age gets weird af sometimes so it’s time 2 smell u all in real time & be sweaty human beings.”

2024 was a big one for Audrey. Following her hotly tipped debut album a liquid breakfast, TRENCH was released in October and saw Audrey emerging as a bionic hero of sorts — armored and undaunted, but embracing vulnerability as her greatest strength. The album includes “Mine,” her inimitable take on Brandy and Monica’s 1998 R&B classic “The Boy Is Mine” which just last month received dance-floor melting remixes from Channel Tres and DASH. TRENCH also earned Audrey her NPR Music’s Tiny Desk debut which featured a curated setlist of tracks off of the album, as well as some of highlights off her eclectic catalog. Watch the performance HERE. Read more about the project in Billboard HERE.

TRENCH spawned additional celebrated singles including the “bold” (CLASH) jumpstart to 2024 “Starving” featuring Teezo Touchdown; “out-of-this-world” (UPROXX) ballad “Jokes On Me”; and “Suckin Up,” a prime example of the young artist’s musical agility as she slides between melodic vocals and playful raps. All told, it’s a wild testament to Audrey’s rapid evolution over just a few years, which will all come to life across stages this spring.

The TRENCH Tour

APRIL 22 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

APRIL 24 San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

APRIL 28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

APRIL 29 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

MAY 2 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues - Cambridge Room

MAY 3 Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

MAY 6 Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

MAY 8 Washington, DC @ DC9

MAY 9 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

MAY 11 Boston, MA @ Sonia

MAY 13 New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

MAY 15 Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground

MAY 17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

About Audrey Nuna

Amid a world full of the fake and jaded, Los Angeles-based singer/rapper/songwriter Audrey Nuna stands out as a true original and shapeshifting visionary. The 25-year-old artist blurs the lines between pop, R&B, and experimental trap on her anthems that act as a powerful declaration of her nonconformity. A multi-dimensional artist, Nuna has built a reputation for her out-of-the-box approach to everything she does—from her razor-sharp lyricism, to her dynamic visual aesthetic, her self-directed music videos, and more.

Born to Korean immigrant parents in New Jersey, where she was one of few Asian Americans in her suburban town, she began teaching herself how to record as a teenager out of sheer boredom. In 2018, her raw self-released tracks began to garner online attention, leading to her inking a deal with Arista by age 20 and dropping out of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music after a year. Nuna ascended to stardom with 2019’s “Comic Sans,” featuring Jack Harlow, and 2020’s “damn Right,” which got a high-octane sequel from DJ Snake. In 2021, she released her critically-acclaimed debut LP, a liquid breakfast, which brought her to perform at festivals like Lollapalooza, Head in the Clouds, Day N Vegas, and Hangout.

Now, Nuna takes the next quantum leap into her barrier breaking career with her sophomore album,TRENCH, out now on Arista. Nuna reveals the full spectrum of her artistry as she explores the principle of duality epitomized by the album’s two sections, “Soft Skin” and “Hard Feelings.” From the hypnotic “Jokes On Me” and dreamy “Starving” ft. Teezo Touchdown, to the playful “Suckin Up” and “Mine,” a hard-hitting new take on the Brandy and Monica classic, Nuna oscillates between frenetic rage beats and smooth, underwater melodies—all grounded by her signature slick wordplay and emotive R&B vocals. Nuna comes true to form on the Huey-sampling “Locket,” a surrealist, tongue twisting “anthem about being an individual and embracing your weird ways,” as she puts it, before bringing it full circle on the icy trap song “Baby OG,” which sees her sampling an unreleased track from 2019.

On TRENCH, Nuna hopes to explore all facets of creativity throughout her career, no matter how close or far it is from music. “I don’t want to follow a certain trajectory,” she concludes. “I’m just trying to follow my curiosity.”

Photo Credit: Ian Bousi

Comments