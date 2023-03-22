Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'

Atmosphere’s new album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is out May 5.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album today. "Bigger Pictures," Slug's honest reflection on his life, is about "zooming in, continuing to figure out who I am by looking at where I've been."

The track is accompanied by an equally raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more. Atmosphere's new album, So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is out May 5th via Rhymesayers Entertainment. Pre-order the album HERE.

"Bigger Pictures" follows previously released new single "Okay" which was praised by Stereogum, Consequence, Brooklyn Vegan, 2DopeBoyz, and Flood who wrote that "Atmosphere balance optimism, pessimism, realism, and all other -isms on their latest single."

The duo recently announced Summertime 2023, a North American tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, and The Movement. Just announced this week are additional headlining dates, including shows in Anchorage, Alaska with DJ Abilities, Sa-Roc, HEBL this June and a headlining date at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 17th.

They will be joined on the Colorado date by Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou Ultimate Breaks & Beats. Atmosphere currently holds the record for the most sold out shows at Red Rocks for any Hip Hop artist with nine sold out shows since 2011. See all new tour dates below.

Ahead of the summer dates, Atmosphere will embark on their European Tour, The ConTour, with openers HEBL and special guests,returning to the US for appearances at Cali Roots in Monterey, CA, and Fiddlers Green in Greenwood Village, CO.

Pre-order / pre-save So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously here, and check out exclusive t-shirts, sweatshirts, youth clothing and limited edition vinyl variants available here.

Watch the new music video here:

The ConTour Dates

5/11 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

5/12 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

5/13 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

5/15 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

5/17 - Berlin, DE @ Hole44

5/19 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

5/20 - Stockholm, SE @ Kägelbanan

5/21 - Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

w/ HEBL & special guests

Festival Performance Dates

5/25 - Monterey, CA @ Cali Roots

6/16 - Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler's Green with Dirty Heads and Stick Figure

Summertime 2023 Tour Dates

7/6 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/7 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7/8 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

7/9 - West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/14 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/15 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphtheatre *

7/16 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

7/21 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

7/22 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheatre

7/23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

7/27 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheatre

7/28 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island

7/29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

7/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park

8/3 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum (Indoors)

8/4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8/5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

8/6 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion

8/17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion

8/20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion

8/24 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire

8/25 - Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center

8/26 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

9/1 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

9/3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

* without Sublime with Rome

New Headlining Tour Dates:

6/2 - Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw Social w/ DJ Abilities, Sa-Roc, HEBL

6/3- Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw Social w/ DJ Abilities, Sa-Roc, HEBL

9/17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou Ultimate Breaks & Beats



From This Author - Michael Major


