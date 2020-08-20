At Dawn Releases New Single 'Currents'

He is joined by remixes from fellow Routine Espresso artists, Johnatron and FOANS.

At Dawn has emerged as an interesting player in the Dance music scene and each release seems to draw upon different influences ranging from Deep House to Chillwave. "Currents" his most recent single, is his most Melodic House track to date reminiscent of the softer side of Anjunadeep with floating leads and a pulsing bassline with underwater style vocals. At Dawn's own label, Routine Espresso Recordings is releasing the track.

He is joined by remixes from fellow Routine Espresso artists, Johnatron and FOANS. Johnatron blends synthwave style sounds into House music and FOANS is a Lofi House legend with previous releases on the influential label, 100% Silk.

Together they create what Routine Espresso is all about..."Music for your Coffee"

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You