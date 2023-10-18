Asking Alexandra Celebrate Second #1 Mediabase Active Rock Radio Single 'Psycho'

The electrifying track is taken from their critically acclaimed eighth album, WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?, released in August via Better Noise Music. 

Asking Alexandra Celebrate Second #1 Mediabase Active Rock Radio Single 'Psycho'

British rock luminaries ASKING ALEXANDRIA are excited to announce their current single “Psycho” has landed a No.1 spot on Mediabase’s Active Rock radio charts this week and has consecutively stayed at the #1 position on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock charts for the third week in a row.

Having received over 2 million streams and 1 million video views, the electrifying track is taken from their critically acclaimed eighth album, WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?, released in August via Better Noise Music. 

ASKING ALEXANDRIA—Ben Bruce (lead guitar), Danny Worsnop (vocals), Cameron Liddell (rhythm guitar), Sam Bettley (bass) and James Cassells (drums)—previously earned their first #1 rock radio single with 2021’s “Alone Again” from their debut release via Better Noise Music, See What's On The Inside and have established themselves as one of the most important rock bands of this generation through years of hard touring, four RIAA Gold-certified singles, two #1 albums and several Top 10 hits.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has listened and is listening to this song and a huge thank you to everyone behind the scenes helping it climb the charts and reach new audiences,” states ASKING ALEXANDRIA lead guitarist BEN BRUCE. “It’s exciting reaching new goals and it wouldn’t be possible without our amazing team and our incredible fans. Thank you all so much.”

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? was produced and mixed by Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, From First To Last), and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Deftones, Metallica) and Will Borza. The album is a culmination of the band’s career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics while its lyrics cover the band’s trademark themes of disenchantment, loss, anxiety, and dejection. WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? is available now on CD, cassette, vinyl and digital download at https://askingalexandria.ffm.to/wdwgfh.

Photo Credit: Danny Worsnop




