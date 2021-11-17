Ashnikko Covers 'Carol of the Bells' as Part of Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection

Today, blue-haired alt-pop superstar Ashnikko (she/they) releases their Spotify exclusive cover of the holiday classic "Carol of the Bells," as a part of this year's Spotify Singles: Holiday Collection. Adding their signature style, Ashnikko transforms the iconic festive track by composer Mykola Leontovych into their own.

About the cover, Ashnikko explains, "I chose carol of the bells because it sounds like a strange little fairy chant and it's the closest thing I could get to spooky on Christmas."

The Spotify exclusive cover will appear as a part of year's collection of Holiday Singles and marks the fifth year of Spotify's Singles: Holiday, which includes a wide range of covers and originals, from artists across a myriad of genres, in hopes of connecting friends and family from afar as they listen. This year's eclectic roster joins alums of Spotify Singles: Holiday years past from the likes of John Legend, Camilo, Norah Jones, Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Smith, Julien Baker, and Demi Lovato.

"Carol of the Bells" follows Ashnikko's annual traditional Halloween track "Halloweenie IV: Innards" as well as latest singles "Panic Attacks in Paradise" and "Maggots." Ashnikko also recently collaborated with Lady Gaga on her record-breaking remix album Dawn of Chromatica, which saw Ashnikko reimagine "Plastic Doll," giving new life to the empowering bop.

With widespread critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, NME, Pitchfork, The FADER, PAPER, V Magazine, New York Magazine, The Telegraph, and many more, Ashnikko has gathered north of 1.7 billion total career streams to date, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Alongside the release of their explosive mixtape DEMIDEVIL, they most recently performed to packed crowds at this year's top summer festivals, including Reading and Leeds and Life is Beautiful, and just wrapped a completely sold-out U.S. run this fall - their first-ever North American headline tour - finally bringing their wild, weird, and wonderful world to life in cities across the U.S.

Listen to the new single here: