Ashnikko Continues Halloween Tradition With 'Halloweenie IV: Innards'

Just in time for spooky season, blue-haired alt-pop superstar Ashnikko (she/they) unveils "Halloweenie IV: Innards," featuring a haunting interpolation of classical song "In The Hall Of The Mountain King" by Edvard Grieg. Over the past 4 years, Ashnikko has made it an annual tradition to release a Halloween track in celebration of their favorite holiday, including "Halloweenie," "Halloweenie II: Pumpkin Spice," and "Halloweenie III: Seven Days."

"Halloweenie IV: Innards" follows Ashnikko's two arresting new singles, "Panic Attacks In Paradise" and "Maggots," as well as recent collaboration with Lady Gaga on her record-breaking remix album Dawn of Chromatica, which saw Ashnikko reimagine "Plastic Doll," giving new life to the empowering bop.

With widespread critical acclaim from the likes of NPR, The New York Times, NME, Pitchfork, The FADER, PAPER, V Magazine, New York Magazine, The Telegraph, and many more, Ashnikko has gathered north of 1.7 billion total career streams to date, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Alongside the release of their explosive mixtape DEMIDEVIL, they most recently performed to packed crowds at this year's top summer festivals, including Reading and Leeds and Life is Beautiful, before embarking on a completely sold-out U.S. run this fall - their first-ever North American headline tour - finally bringing their wild, weird, and wonderful world to life in cities across the U.S. Check out the full itinerary below.

Listen to the new release here: