Ashley McBryde, The Infamous Stringdusters & More Join BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival Lineup

After announcing the all-star headlining talent for the first annual BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana festival last month, event producers have now released the updated lineup, adding Ashley McBryde, The Infamous Stringdusters, The White Buffalo, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, Jamestown Revival, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Greensky Bluegrass and many more to the three-day weekend.

The new talent joins previously announced acts The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Wilco, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, and a very special performance of Songs Of Waylon Jennings, featuring Shooter Jennings & surprise guests.

BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana festival returns to Seaside Lagoon in Redondo Beach, CA on September 16-18, following May's sold-out BeachLife Festival, Southern California's premier three-day live music, art, and culinary experience that established itself in 2019 as a boutique, family-friendly beach party focused on surf and skate culture.

Due to demand, producers created BeachLife Ranch for fall 2022 to feature country, Americana, and outlaw country artists performing on the picturesque waterfront of the Pacific Ocean.

Weekend and single day tickets for BeachLife Ranch are now available here.

BeachLife Ranch Lineup

Friday, September 16:

The Lumineers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Waxahatchee, Pete Yorn, Jamestown Revival, The White Buffalo, Myron Elkins and more TBA



Saturday, September 17:

Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Songs Of Waylon Jennings (Featuring Shooter Jennings & Special Guests), The Infamous Stringdusters, Tenille Townes, Mike & The Moonpies and more TBA



Sunday, September 18:

Brandi Carlile, Wilco, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Greensky Bluegrass, Drive-By Truckers, Maddie & Tae, The War And Treaty, Jackie Greene

BeachLife's exclusive dining SideStage Experience will also return to BeachLife Ranch with a southern flair featuring smoked meats and BBQ options, with a bit of "Texas heat" influencing the top-notch cuisine. The SideStage Experience is the best seat in the house to dine, providing guests the opportunity to be seated onstage while their favorite musicians perform and enjoy a four-course meal from a celebrity chef, with the Pacific Ocean as the backdrop. Steve Baltin of Forbes proclaimed, "Located on a platform adjacent to the main stage, known as the HighTide stage, the dinner or brunch is one of the best VIP deals at any festival in America."

BeachLife Ranch is dedicated to supporting local and national nonprofit organizations focused on the protection and well-being of our veterans and community. With a number of national and local nonprofit organizations as philanthropic partners, BeachLife features onsite activations to drive awareness and raise funds for these important causes.

Weekend and single tickets for BeachLife Ranch are on sale now at www.BeachLifeRanch.com. Single day passes start at $139. 3-Day General Admission passes can be purchased for $299. BeachLife Ranch is also offering a new ticket type, General Admission Plus, for $379, which provides festival entry for three days along with unlimited ins and outs for patrons.

3-Day VIP passes are available for $699 and the 3-day Admiral Passes are $995, offering an assortment of new and upgraded amenities. In addition, the premium all-inclusive 3-Day Outlaw Pass includes exclusive perks such as a hosted bar, private bungalows, and valet parking for $2999. For added luxury, space, and privacy, BeachLife Ranch also offers private cabana suites for larger groups & parties available for purchase.