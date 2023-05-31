Ashley Elle Drops New Single 'Heavy, Heavy, Heavy'

"Heavy, Heavy, Heavy" is now available for streaming.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Emerging indie-pop artist Ashley Elle has released her latest single, “Heavy, Heavy, Heavy.” Mastering a level of connection that is seldom achieved through lyricism alone, “Heavy, Heavy, Heavy” is a melodically beautiful quest to find some relief from the overwhelming experience of anxiety and depression while navigating through life.

Near and dear to her heart, Ashley Elle wrote “Heavy, Heavy, Heavy” when she “felt so much pressure and responsibility trying to deal with growing up and the challenges we face.” “Heavy, Heavy, Heavy” is now available to stream on digital music platforms worldwide. 

“Heavy, Heavy, Heavy” was penned when Ashley Elle was moving back from living abroad in London and feeling overwhelmed by “struggling with the complexities of life.” Unguarded, comforting, and slightly haunting, the track urgently seeks relief from the overpowering experience of navigating life as a lost young adult.  

With a catchy structure and repetition paired with a composition strongly reliant on guitar and piano, “Heavy, Heavy, Heavy” feels reliable, reflecting the stability that Ashley Elle yearns for. Perfecting a sound as alluring and authentic as the lyrics, Ashley Elle has an ornate ability to connect with her fans in an intimate way, asking them, “Do you know this feeling?”

Expressing desperation for connection, she enables her audience to feel seen as well. With a sense of familiarity and intimacy, listeners cannot help but feel as though Ashley Elle is a close friend, inviting them to seek solace and confide in one another. The song goes beyond emotional expression and allows the listener to feel as though they are trying to navigate through these feelings alongside Ashley.

“Heavy, Heavy, Heavy” was co-written and produced by Cazz Brindis and is the follow-up to her single “How Do You Stop Loving Someone?”

Ashley Elle was captivated by Taylor Swift's music and creative artistry from a young age. It was this inspiration that led her to unearth her natural talent and love for music. Her musical journey started with the piano. Soon after, she taught herself to play the guitar.

Through songwriting and vocal expression, Ashley Elle found a sense of comfort and emotional release. While initially modest about her undeniable talent, once her dad encouraged her to record in a studio, everything clicked into place. Through working with various producers and unleashing passionate dedication, Ashley Elle developed her addictively captivating sound.

Her foremost objective is to connect with her audience, which is evident in the deeply resonant lyrics of her music. Although achieving such a connection often requires her to exhibit a level of vulnerability that can be intimidating, it also sets her apart, placing her in a league of her own. In 2019, her perseverance yielded results when she was signed to a publishing deal. 

Ashley Elle breaks emotional boundaries in “Heavy, Heavy, Heavy,” proving she stands in a class of her own. Radiating an aura of familiarity, she provides listeners with an invitation to work through deep emotional turmoil and not feel so alone. “Heavy, Heavy, Heavy” is now available to stream and download on all digital platforms.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single Some Nights Photo
Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single 'Some Nights'

Austin-based Indie Pop group TC Superstar is set to release their new single Some Nights on May 26th. Their first release since 2021, Some Nights is taken from TC Superstar's highly-anticipated album 'Static Dynamic.'

Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions Photo
Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has announced its phase 1.5 lineup featuring the next generation of regional talent from across the South East.

Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafias Dont You Worry Child Photo
Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child'

Tiggi Hawke has released a cover of Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, in collaboration with brand-new artist Bear Bones. Tiggi Hawke joins with Bear Bones to bring a stunning, orchestral new take on the internationally-renowned single, pairing beautifully with Tiggi’s delicate vocals. The cover precedes her debut album Ascension.

Video: Njomza Introduces Her Love Again Method With New Music Video Photo
Video: Njomza Introduces Her 'Love Again' Method With New Music Video

Pop veteran NJOMZA plays Doctor in her new music video for production led, R&B earworm, 'Love Again', the lead track from recently released EP, STAGES. The creator of 'The Love Again Method', Dr. NJOMZA works with a group of volunteers to be part of her groundbreaking new treatment to return the spark in their relationship. Watch the video now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Ska Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With OrchestraSka Band Not From Concentrate to Release Bowie Cover With Orchestra
Thomas Kail to Direct MOANA Live Action RemakeThomas Kail to Direct MOANA Live Action Remake
Oscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' AlbumOscar Lang Releases New Single 'Everything Unspoken' Ahead of 'Look Now' Album
'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now'Tiesto - Chasing Sunsets' Packages On Sale Now

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video
Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD