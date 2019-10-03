Ashland Set to Tour with Our Last Night, I See Stars & The Word Alive

In just over a month, Ashland is set to take the stage as part of the "Let Light Overcome The Darkness Tour." Starting on November 5th, the band will be performing in cities across the United States alongside Our Last Night, I See Stars, and The Word Alive.

On the upcoming tour, the band shares: "We've been fans of Our Last Night for a very long time. It still hasn't really sunk in that we get to go on tour with them, I See Stars and The Word Alive. These are bands we've watched at Warped Tour and now we get to open for them. We're thankful for this opportunity and excited to hit some new areas & states we haven't played for yet!"

An alternative rock duo from central Illinois, Ashland released their visual EP MISC on Rise Records in October 2018. Since then the band has been busy writing for their debut full-length, details soon to come.



Until then, catch them touring across the United States with Our Last Night, I See Stars, and The Word Alive. Tickets are on sale now and available at ashlandofficial.com.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/5 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/6 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

11/9 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

11/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore

11/12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom

11/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

11/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

11/16 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/17 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/23 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Ballroom

11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

11/26 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House

11/27 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

11/29 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

11/30 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

12/4 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

12/6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle

12/7 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven

12/8 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues





