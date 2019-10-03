Ashland Set to Tour with Our Last Night, I See Stars & The Word Alive
In just over a month, Ashland is set to take the stage as part of the "Let Light Overcome The Darkness Tour." Starting on November 5th, the band will be performing in cities across the United States alongside Our Last Night, I See Stars, and The Word Alive.
On the upcoming tour, the band shares: "We've been fans of Our Last Night for a very long time. It still hasn't really sunk in that we get to go on tour with them, I See Stars and The Word Alive. These are bands we've watched at Warped Tour and now we get to open for them. We're thankful for this opportunity and excited to hit some new areas & states we haven't played for yet!"
An alternative rock duo from central Illinois, Ashland released their visual EP MISC on Rise Records in October 2018. Since then the band has been busy writing for their debut full-length, details soon to come.
Until then, catch them touring across the United States with Our Last Night, I See Stars, and The Word Alive. Tickets are on sale now and available at ashlandofficial.com.
Upcoming Tour Dates:
11/5 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/6 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
11/8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
11/9 - Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
11/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore
11/12 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Ballroom
11/13 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
11/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
11/16 - Denver, CO @ Summit
11/17 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/20 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/22 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
11/23 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Ballroom
11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre
11/26 - Toronto, ON @ Opera House
11/27 - Montreal, QC @ Club Soda
11/29 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
11/30 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12/1 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
12/4 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
12/6 - Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle
12/7 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven
12/8 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues