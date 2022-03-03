Today, California-based platinum singer-songwriter Ashe releases "Another Man's Jeans" (out on Mom+Pop Music) alongside a stunning music video.

"Another Man's Jeans" cuts right to the chase in conversation with an ex. Wild guitar licks wrap around handclaps as horns pipe up in the background before Ashe declares, "I don't want to talk about the fights in your mustang, let's just think about the nights drinking rosé-colored champagne."

On the inspiration for the track, Ashe proclaimed:

"'Another Man's Jeans' is about unashamed and uninhibited confidence, loosening up and having a good time. It sounds like what carefree feels like. It's sexy! And loud! And fun! It's a reminder to not take life too seriously."

Following a three-day shoot at the W Hotel in Punta Mita, Mexico, Ashe, whose music videos are shot exclusively on film, returned to the US only to find out a week later that all of the footage was unusable. It was the biggest production she had ever done and took months of preparation. The news was devastating to say the least but nonetheless she made it back to Mexico to re-shoot the entire thing.

"Another Man's Jeans" follows the release of Ashe's debut album Ashlyn, which received acclaim from Variety, NYLON, Billboard and more. The record featured "Till Forever Falls Apart" with FINNEAS, which was named one of the best songs of 2021 by the Los Angeles Times and just surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Her meteoric rise includes amassing over 1.8 billion streams, 230 million video views, 7.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and a 4 million combined social media reach. She has a diverse group of notable fans including Diane Keaton, Brian Wilson, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, FINNEAS, Maggie Rogers, Dove Cameron, Arlo Parks and Sam Fischer. Stereogum praised her as a "wonderfully engaging writer with a flair for the dramatic," while ELLE called her "an incredible lyricist" and Variety declared she's a "giant young talent."

Ashe will spend the spring touring North America and Europe as part of her Fault Line Tour, which sold out one year in advance. She is also confirmed to perform at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on June 18, Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts in Montreal, QC on July 29 and Mo Pop Festival in Detroit, MI on July 31. Full routing below.

Tour Dates

Mon, April 4 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

Tues, April 5 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

Wed, April 6 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

Fri, April 8 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Sat, April 9 - The Independent - San Francisco, CA

Mon, April 11 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Tues, April 12 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Thurs, April 14 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Sat, April 16 - Scoot Inn - Austin, TX

Sun, April 17 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

Mon, April 18 - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall - Dallas, TX

Wed, April 20 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Thurs, April 21 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

Sat, April 23 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

Mon, April 25 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

Tues, April 26 - Webster Hall - New York, NY

Wed, April 27 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Fri, April 29 - Royale - Boston, MA

Sat, April 30 - Théâtre Corona - Montreal, QC

Sun, May 1 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

Tues, May 3 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

Wed, May 4 - House of Blues - Cleveland, OH

Fri, May 6 - Metro - Chicago, IL

Sat, May 7 - Metro - Chicago, IL

Sun, May 8 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Wed, May 11 - Summit - Denver, CO

Thurs, May 12 - Summit - Denver, CO

Mon, May 23 - The Helix - Dublin, Ireland

Wed, May 25 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, England

Thurs, May 26 - SWG3 - Glasgow, Scotland

Sat, May 28 - Stylus - Leeds, England

Mon, May 30 - O2 Institute Birmingham - Birmingham, England

Tues, May 31 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, England

Wed, June 1 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire - London, England

Fri, June 3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany

Mon, June 6 - Uebel & Gefährlich - Hamburg, Germany

Tues, June 7 - Gloria - Cologne, Germany

Wed, June 8 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Fri, June 10 - AB - Brussels, Belgium

Sun, June 12 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

Mon, June 13 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

Tues, June 14 - La Cigale - Paris, France

Sat, June 18 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN*

Fri, July 29 - Osheaga Festival Musique Et Arts - Montreal, QC*

Sun, July 31 - Mo Pop Festival - Detroit, MI*

*Festival