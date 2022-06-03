Ash Gordon Releases New Single 'Cosmic Colors' Feat. Trixie Mattel

LGBTQIA+ music maven Ash Gordon is making her long-anticipated debut as a solo artist with her new single "Cosmic Colors" featuring world-renowned drag queen Trixie Mattel. A feel good track complete with acid-trippy lyrics, "Cosmic Colors" brings a taste of early 2000's girl bands and modernizes it for 2022 and is Ash's self-proclaimed "favorite piece of ear candy ever."

On the new release, Ash shares: "If Scott Pilgrim vs. The World had a female lead, this would be the song you hear when she beats the bonus level and makes out with her manic pixie dreamboat."

"My favorite songwriter in the world has teamed up with my favorite drag queen in the world," adds Trixie.

Alongside the release, Ash Gordon has announced that her debut solo double albums, Ash Gordon and Ash Gordon II, will be available on July 15. Complete with collaborations from Trixie Mattel, Alaska Thunderf, BONAVEGA, Earl St. Clair, Bob the Drag Queen, and many others, the albums provide sixteen psychedelic songs that perfectly encompass Ash's lipstick garage-rock vision.

Ash Gordon is a guitar slingin' New Yorker residing in LA. As founder of The Blah Blah Blahs, she's been styling songs for music artists, film, and TV over 10 years and will be making her debut as a solo artist with an upcoming lipstick garage-pop double album featuring the likes of Trixie Mattel, Alaska, BONAVEGA, and many more.

Listen to the new single here: