Asase Yaa School Of The Arts Announces 14th Annual Children's Summer Arts Camp

Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation's School of the Arts has announced that due to the State lifting COVID-19 quarantining and New York City entering Phase One of recovery, they plan to proceed with hosting their 14th Annual Children's Summer Art Camp, June 29 - August 7, 2020. The six-week Camp program services 100% minority and disenfranchised youth 4 - 13 years old from its surrounding communities.

The weekly day camp will be held Monday - Friday at the Mount Lebanon Baptist Church, 228 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY daily from 8:00 am - 5:00 PM. Tuition is $1000, and a $50 registration fee is required. Registration officially opened on June 8 and will extend through June 29, 2020.

"We're truly excited to continue our long tradition of offering our youth an opportunity to experience joy, laughter, fun, form new friendships, and this year, to also assist in their recovery over the past several months of enduring school closures and quarantining," noted Rubie I. Williams, Director of Operations for the Foundation. "It will be a little different, but we're equipped to follow all the COVID-19 mandatory guidelines and precautions necessary to fully protect and ensure that our youth are safe throughout their time with us," she added.

Activities for this summer's camp will feature dance, dance, theater, drumming and Capoeira Classes (3 days a week) except the last week of camp, when classes will be held every day. Daily activities also include Arts & Crafts projects, games, and educational instruction. They will also continue their annual tradition of celebrating African Flag, Day, July 16th, which is sponsored by Community Teamwork' Project at Goldman Sachs. This year's camp will culminate with a special curated, "Finale Family Day & Picnic," at Prospect Park for all the campers and their families on their final day.

During this year's camp the Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation has also launched the, "Asase Yaa Youth Summer Employment Initiative," its first ever crowdfunding campaign to raise $50,000 to fund employing 20 youth (14 -19 years old) this summer. The youth will work for the Foundation in various capacities, including the camp. Donations from $500 - $5 can be made from June 8th - August 15th via Mightcause.com, the crowdfunding platform hosting the Initiative.This funding effort is in direct response to the suspension of the New York The Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), the nation's largest youth employment program, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SYEP has traditionally allocated millions of dollars towards connecting NYC youth between the ages of 14 and 24 with paid work experience each summer.

To donate go to: https://www.mightycause.com/story/Asaseyaa-Ysei.

To donate via text: Call 844-844-6844 and use the code: YSEI.

To register for the Asase Yaa Children's Summer Arts Camp click on this link: http://bit.ly/AYCAMP2020.

For more information about Asase Yaa go to: www.asaseyaaent.org.

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You