Arts On Site to Present Pauline Kim Harris: Chaconne Project

Arts On Site has announced November performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

PAULINE KIM HARRIS: CHACONNE PROJECT (music)

Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?

About the Artists

Pauline Kim Harris is a Grammy-nominated violinist and composer. The youngest student to have ever been accepted into the studio of legendary violinist Jascha Heifetz, she has since appeared throughout the US, Canada, Europe, Asia and Australia as soloist, collaborator and music director. Currently known for her work with classical avant-punk violin duo String Noise with her husband, Conrad Harris of the FLUX Quartet, she has toured extensively with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, has been a long standing member of the SEM Ensemble and OstravskaBanda in the Czech Republic and has been a guest artist with leading new music ensembles such as Talea, ICE, Alarm Will Sound, Argento, TRANSIT, Object Collection, Glass Farm Ensemble, Ensemble LPR, Wordless Music and Ensemble Signal in New York City