Arrows In Action Unveil New Single 'Checking In'

Nashville based pop-rock/alt-rock band, Arrows in Action shared a brand new single, "Checking In".

Co-written with Spencer Jordan and frequent collaborator, Dan Swank, "Checking In" dwells on that all too familiar feeling of losing touch with the ones that you care about most in this crazy journey we call life, and reminds us that it's never too late to reach out and rebuild those lost connections. The track is taken from their upcoming, highly anticipated debut album, Built to Last, which is out later this month on May 26th.

Speaking on the track, the band shares, "This song is the moment where you realize that maybe my friends and family were what you needed all along and that even after losing touch with loved ones, it's necessary to reach out and keep those important people in your life. 'Checking In' serves as a heartfelt but real reminder that keeping in touch with loved ones while balancing the many facets of life is difficult but necessary."

The band also shares the accompanying music video for the track, directed by Doltyn Snedden and shot in Nashville. The video follows the band through the monotony of daily life and ends with the gentle reminder to make time for friends and family, cut through with little clips of home videos from the band themselves.

Their forthcoming debut album, Built to Last, finds the fast-tracked Nashville trio at their most poignant and personal. Produced and mixed by Dan Swank, Built to Last is a coming of age story, bringing listeners on a rollercoaster of emotions and conflicts that occur throughout the process of finding your place in the world.

The record features the previously released tracks - "Head In The Clouds," "The Credits (feat. Loveless & Magnolia Park)," "High," "Over It" and "Put You Through Me" - which have garnered attention from the likes of The Noise, Spinning Thoughts, Chorus.FM, idobi Radio, The Alternative, Substream Magazine and more. Pre-order Built to Last now HERE.

The band recently announced their Built to Last headlining tour, marking their first FULL North American run. Featuring special guests, Honey Revenge and Finish Ticket, the tour is set to kick off on July 5th at the Lone Star Room in Dallas, TX.

The band will visit multiple cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping up in Nashville at the Eastside Bowl on August 11th. See below for a full list of dates and visit HERE to buy tickets.

Since forming at the University of Florida in 2017, Arrows in Action (singer/guitarist Victor Viramontes-Pattison, guitarist Matthew Fowler, and drummer/founding member Jesse Frimmel) have ascended from undergrads to underground buzz band on the back of a swirling blend of angular indie-rock, '80s electric sheen, and saccharine alt-pop - attracting more than a half-million Spotify listeners to their effortless melodies, vulnerable lyricism, and rich sonic ear candy.

TOUR DATES

July 5 - Dallas, TX - Lone Star Room

July 6 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

July 8 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

July 9 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

July 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

July 11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

July 13 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

July 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

July 15 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

July 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

July 18 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

July 19 - Kansas City, MO - The Rino

July 21 - Minneapolis MN - Amsterdam

July 22 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean

July 23 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

July 25 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

July 27 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk

July 28 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

July 29 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

July 30 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

August 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

August 3 - Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

August 4 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

August 5 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1813

August 6 - W. Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

August 8 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

August 9 - Orlando, FL - Level 13

August 10 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at the Masquerade

August 11 - Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl