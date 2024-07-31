Arrameia Auraire Araiss Releases Debut Track 'Light Up Your Star'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alternative pop artist Arrameia Auraire Araiss, formerly known as Veronika Vesper, is poised to make her grand return to the music scene with the upcoming single, "Light Up Your Star," out now.

The track, which comes in a piano and chillmix version, shows the breadth of Araiss' work. The piano-based single is full of hauntingly beautiful melodies and fluttering flute solos, accentuating every layer of her ethereal vocals. The chillmix is a call back to Araiss' roots in the electronic realm; captivating drumbeats and synth pads melt into rhythmic textures. "There is stardust in your bones," Araiss sings, a mantra of sorts as it echoes into the hypnotic chorus. Listeners of ambient, experimental pop will gravitate towards both tracks in the vein of Billie Eilish.

Based in New York but hailing from the Czech, Arrameia Auraire Araiss best describes herself as, "a multidimensional transmission artist, visionary musician, and transformational leader. " Under the moniker Veronika Vesper, her previous music career blossomed. She was featured on Kiss Radio and Amazing Radio, even earning two Top 10 Music Week UK club charting singles, "Rule" and "Suffocate."

Her fascination with the power music holds over its audience and the role it plays in our transformative journeys led her to work in the realms of higher consciousness. Over the past nine years she participated in deep spiritual initiations, bringing her lessons to the masses and coaching thousands of people in the UK, Czech, and Slovakia, where she runs her self development company Astaria Ascension. With her rich background in all things composition, including time spent as a world touring classical flutist, a progression back to making music felt natural. Now, she has infused her work with a bigger meaning, creating tracks that aim to spiritually enlighten their audience.

"Light Up Your Star" was born after Arrameia's first and last Ayahuasca ceremony in 2012. It was carefully crafted while she felt compelled to honor all four elements of Earth and ignite the fifth, infused within her melodies and message. What began as a simple piano track bloomed with the help of her producer. Lyrics hone in on messages of cosmic peace, calling for humanity to embrace its own power and light. "You know that everything you ever needed is in you," she reassures her listeners. Her call to the celestial components of humanity is universally relatable, as is the idea that even "little lights" (small acts of kindness, smiles, words) can "light up the darkness" and have profound impact.

"When I record vocals I always make a prayer that whoever will listen to the track will reach states of enlightenment and highest bliss in this and future lifetimes, if they choose so," she explains. "[The track] serves as an activation of deep soul remembrance of our origins and natural state as beings, one with the "source of all that is" energy."

An accompanying music video is set for release on the same day, completing the project with a strong visual component. Since Araiss is a multidisciplinary artist, the music never stands alone. Stunning projections dance across her body as she stands against a black backdrop, each a call to an individual element. Ripples of water cascade across her face when she references its omnipresence, and she becomes illuminated in red when she mentions the burning fire in one's heart. In addition to the video, Arrameia plans to release five activational original paintings in tandem as merch and print. illustrating the journey of activating the celestial aspects of humanity.

She shares, "It is interesting that we recorded it in 2013 and it had to wait for 11 years to be released, as at that time beings on Earth weren't fully ready to receive this frequency. Today, more people are open to higher frequencies and consciousness, so the time is now."

