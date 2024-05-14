Armor For Sleep Unveil Summer Tour Dates On '20 Years Of Tears' and 'Is For Lovers' Across The U.S.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seminal New Jersey post-hardcore band Armor For Sleep have just announced a number of summer appearances on the 20 Years Of Tears Tour and Is For Lovers featuring Hawthorne Heights, Thursday, Saosin, Anberlin, I See Stars, Cartel and many more in select markets across the U.S. Beginning on Saturday, June 22 and extending through Saturday, August 24.

These performances will lead into the band’s highly anticipated appearance at this year’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV from October 19-20 where they will perform their celebrated album, What To Do When You Are Dead, in its entirety. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

Fronted by singer/songwriter Ben Jorgensen, Armor For Sleep are considered one of the defining bands of the emo/post hardcore genre. Their beloved concept album, What To Do When You Are Dead, has sold over 400,000 copies worldwide and found them touring the world alongside huge acts such as Fall Out Boy, Linkin Park and My Chemical Romance.



15 years since its last album, the band’s latest offering, The Rain Museum, finds them back home on Equal Vision Records where their career started, and it is arguably their most ambitious record to date — a 12-song collection that is equal parts beautiful and devastating. Initially intended to be a straight-up concept album based off of a short story penned by Jorgensen, the concept for The Rain Museum was built around a post-apocalyptic world where weather no longer exists on Earth and people come to a mysterious museum in the middle of the desert to look back on what life used to be like.



Originally planned as the follow-up to What To Do When You Are Dead, The Rain Museum had been shelved due to “bad advice” leading the band in another direction. Years later, the pandemic and the events of the real world encouraged Jorgensen to revisit the concept in order to put forth the finishing touches. Concurrently, his marriage of eight years began to fall apart, leaving Jorgensen to further infuse the science-fiction narrative with characteristics of his real life. The resulting record draws upon the best elements of Armor For Sleep’s catalog while incorporating elevated songwriting and composition.



Armor For Sleep will be making the following appearances during 2024.

Tour Dates

JUNE

22 — Stateline, NV — Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers ^

23 — Salt Lake City, UT — Granary Live *

24 — Denver, CO — Ogden Theater *

28 — Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed *

29 — Grand Rapids, MI — Intersection Outdoors *

30 — Cleveland Heights, OH — Cain Park *



JULY

01 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore *

03 — Charleston, SC — The Refinery *

06 — Clearwater, FL — The Sound at Coachman Park *

07 — Pompano Beach, FL — Pompano Beach Amphitheater *

09 — Atlanta, GA — The Eastern *

10 — Greenville, SC — The Foundry *

11 — Asheville, NC — Salvage Station *

13 — Charleston, WV — West Virginia Is For Lovers ^

14 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE *

16 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore *

17 — Wallingford, CT — The Dome at Oakdale *

20 — Manteo, NC — OBX Is For Lovers ^

21 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore *

23 — Knoxville, TN — The Back Alley at Creekside *

24 — Nashville, TN — Skydeck *

25 — Ft. Wayne, IN — The Clyde Theater *

27 — Sauget, IL — Pop’s Is For Lovers ^

28 — Rogers, AR — The Walmart Amp *



AUGUST

08 — St. Augustine, FL — The St. Augustine Amphitheater *

09 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues *

10 — Pensacola, FL — The Handlebar Outdoors *

12 — New Orleans, LA — The Fillmore *

13 — Katy, TX — Home Run Dugout *

14 — Austin, TX — Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

16 — Kansas City, MO — Uptown Theater *

18 — Superior, WI — Earth Rider Fest Grounds *

19 — Fargo, ND — Outdoors at Fargo Brewing *

21 — Green Bay, WI — Epic Event Center *

22 — Cedar Rapids, IA — McGrath Amphitheatre *

24 — Council Bluff, IA — Iowa Is For Lovers ^



OCTOBER

19-20 — Las Vegas, NV — When We Were Young Festival ^



^ — Festival date

* — 20 Years Of Tears Tour

Photo Credit: Blair Todd

