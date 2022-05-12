Arkells and Cold War Kids Team Up for 'Past Life'
The release is accompanied by their brand new music video, featuring a hilarious guest starring appearance from SNL alum and MacGruber star, Will Forte.
Arkells share their brand new single "Past Life" featuring Cold War Kids, out today on Virgin Music Label. The release is accompanied by their brand new music video, featuring a hilarious guest starring appearance from SNL alum and MacGruber star, Will Forte. Check out the must-see video here.
"Last fall we were in LA working on music and had this driving 80's song about being present in the moment, and liberating yourself from the past," frontman Max Kerman explains. "We wrote the first verse and left the second one open, hoping that Nathan from Cold War Kids might be drawn to the collaboration. CWK were one of our early influences when we started our band, and we've been lucky enough to share the stage with them over the years, and honored to record this tune with them."
Arkells also re-announced this summer's hometown extravaganza - THE RALLY - live at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, with updated support from Mt. Joy, K.Flay and Haviah Mighty. Due to overwhelming demand, the event will have an increased capacity, with a new block of tickets available and on-sale now. With over 25,000 tix sold, this will be the biggest show to ever hit Hamilton - the ultimate celebration of live music, friends and community.
As Arkells stayed busy making music during the last two years, they always knew they would come out of the pandemic with two distinct records - Blink Once (40M+ streams) and Blink Twice, due later this year. The first single "Reckoning" was released earlier this year.
Arkells had two major headline grabbing live events in 2021, pivoting from their three once-in-a-return-from-pandemic history-making nights at Toronto's Iconic Budweiser Stage, to headlining the 108th Grey Cup Halftime show in their hometown of Hamilton, ON. Performing a medley of their top hits to over 26,000 people - an all-time Tim Hortons Field attendance record - they were joined by special guests The Lumineers & K.Flay. Watch the performance here.
Their 6th studio album, Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes hit single, "You Can Get It" featuring K.Flay, their fifth #1 at the format. "You Can Get It" was prominently featured in the E3 launch of the Forza Horizon 5 video game trailer last summer. Blink Once also includes #1 track "Years In The Making," and "All Roads," which serves as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain, a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy.
BLINK ONCE 2022 TOUR:
May 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
May 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
May 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 25 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar
May 26 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
May 27 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
June 25 - Hamilton, ON - The Rally
June 30 - Lake Cowichan, BC - Laketown Shakedown
July 2 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Jazz Festival
July 30 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga
July 31 - Saint John, NB - Area 506 Festival
Sept 9 - Berlin, GER - Lido
Sept 12 - Hamburg, GER - Knust
Sept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - Zakk
Sept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio
Sept 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Sept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 3
Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Sept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
Sept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
Sept 23 - London, UK - Brixton Electric
Sept 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
Oct 25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Oct 28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Nov 24 - Ottawa, ON - TD Arena
About Arkells:
Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, and is slated to return in 2022. Arkells continue to unleash new music and tour dates as the band and their fans return to live in-person festivities. Their hotly anticipated new album BLINK ONCE is out now, with recently teased BLINK TWICE companion album due later this year.
