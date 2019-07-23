Ariel View Sign with Epitaph Records, Release New Song FRIDAY NIGHTS

Epitaph Records is pleased to announce indie surf rock band Ariel View have signed to the label. In celebration, the band have shared a new song "Friday Nights".

"I wrote 'Friday Nights' when the relationship ended with my ex and I impulsively wrote down a list of all the times they did me wrong in our relationship," vocalist Harmonie Martinez says about the inspiration behind the song. "The emotion in this song is honest and I feel like that's a big reason why most of our fans can connect to it. We all go through heartbreak, betrayal, etc. It's a type of song that we can all relate to and have a person say 'someone out there has gone through the same s that I've gone through' and I hope that this song helps someone just as much as it helped me," she adds.

Listen to FRIDAY NIGHTS here:



Growing up in the suburbs of Ontario, CA sisters Harmonie and Heaven Martinez have been playing music before they could walk and songwriting since middle school. It was when the two brought a few friends into the equation that they formed what is now a rock band they call Ariel View. With Harmonie Martinez (vocals/lead guitar), Heaven Martinez (vocals/bass), Miranda Viramontes (rhythm guitar), and Nadina Parra (drums), Ariel View have played countless DIY and club shows across Southern California. Influenced by garage, surf, psych rock, emo, and pop punk, Ariel View make music you can dance to, party to, sing along to, or maybe even cry to if that strikes the mood.

Tonight, Ariel View join New Zealand indie pop band The Beths on a West Coast run through August 1 in Seattle, WA. Tickets for the tour are on sale now

Ariel View will release new music later this year with details to come.

TOUR DATES



7/23 San Diego, CA Soda Bar

7/24 Los Angeles, CA Bootleg Bar

7/25 Santa Barbara, CA SOhO Music Club

7/26 San Francisco, CA The Independent

7/27 Chico, CA Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

7/28 Sacramento, CA Harlow's

7/30 Bend, OR Volcanic Theatre Pub

7/31 Vancouver, BC The Biltmore Cabaret

8/1 Seattle, WA Chop Suey

Photo Credit: Isabella Vallero





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You