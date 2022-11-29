Apple Music Launches New Replay Experience & Reveals 2022's Top Charts

Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Replay experience.

2022 was a thrilling year in music, with listeners delving into new sounds, new languages, and new genres more than ever before. Additionally, the 2022 year-end charts show just how influential Apple Music listeners were in making 2022 a year to remember, both individually and as a community.

"When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats. "The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it's really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again."

The Redesigned Apple Music Replay

New in 2022 is a year-end experience complete with expanded listening insights and new functionality, including a completely personalized highlight reel. Users can discover their top songs, top albums, top artists, top genres, and more. Superfans can even discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.

Apple Music listeners can continue checking Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolve before the start of 2023, and once the new year begins, keep listening on Apple Music to explore and share new 2023 insights each week.

All insights on Replay are optimized for sharing with family and friends, on their social channels, or on any messaging platform.

How Apple Music Replay Works

Visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music. Play highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed insights. A truncated version of the site is available all year or as soon as a user is eligible.1

How to See Listening Stats

Listen to enough music to qualify. Gauge qualification with a personalized progress bar on the Replay website. Both playlist and insights eligibility happens with the same listening threshold.

Once a user is eligible for Replay, they can visit replay.music.apple.com.

Explore listening stats, listen on the site, and share.

Replay is localized in 39 languages for all 169 countries and regions where Apple Music is available.

Apple Music Replay and Privacy

Despite the emphasis on data, Replay maintains Apple's standard privacy throughout the experience. An individual user's insights are never shared, sold, or used in any marketing materials. The user can share their insights at their own discretion if they choose. No other Apple Music subscribers or employees can access their insights outside of their chosen snapshots at any time.

Top Charts Insights

Apple Music also revealed its year-end charts, spotlighting 2022's top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs, and most-read lyrics. Diving into the rankings, music aficionados will notice the growing presence of non-English-language songs, the rise of once-niche genres, and a number of exciting breakthrough artists stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber finished the year at No. 1 on the Top Songs of 2022 with their collaboration "STAY." Released in the summer of 2021, "STAY" spent a staggering 51 days atop the Daily Top 100: Global and remained sticky well through 2022. "STAY" has not dropped out of the Daily Top 100: Global since its release, and has reached No. 1 on the Daily Top 100 in 69 countries and regions worldwide.

Hip-Hop continued to lead the Top Songs chart, accounting for 32 of the top 100 songs of the year. Pop followed, with 23 songs on the chart, followed by R&B/Soul, with 11 songs. Latin came in fourth, with eight songs, followed by J-Pop, with six.

Things looked notably different on the Most Read Lyrics chart, led by "We Don't Talk About Bruno," the standout on the soundtrack to Disney's Encanto. The lyrics chart is among the most global charts, with 29 of the 100 songs being in a language other than English.

Meanwhile, British DJ Joel Corry's "Head & Heart (feat. MNEK)" leads the Fitness Songs chart, which ranks the top songs on Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music's fitness playlists. "Head & Heart" reached the Daily Top 100 in 53 countries and regions worldwide, including 12 where it reached the top 20.

Leading the Shazam chart was "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" by Elton John and Dua Lipa, which marked Elton John's first time topping the Shazam global chart. The track was No. 1 on 17 national charts - a record for both singers - and both hit the top spot in the UK for the first time. Rounding out the top five were Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," Harry Styles' "As It Was," Farruko's "Pepas," and Acraze's "Do It To It (feat. Cherish)."

Elsewhere, Bad Bunny - Apple Music's 2022 Artist of the Year - became the first Latin artist to have the biggest album of the year with Un Verano Sin Ti. A mere four months after its record-breaking release, Un Verano Sin Ti had already become the biggest Latin album of all time by lifetime streams.