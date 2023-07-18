Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop 'Get The Dough Off' & Announce New Album 'Sardines'

Due out September 8th on Mello Music Group, Sardines is the followup to the duo’s beloved 2017 collaborative album “Anchovies.”

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 3 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19
Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album as Heavy MakeUp Photo 4 Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri & Trever Hagen to Release New Album

Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop 'Get The Dough Off' & Announce New Album 'Sardines'

Prolific Detroit beatmaker Apollo Brown and Fresno Rap veteran Planet Asia are proud to announce their new album Sardines. Due out September 8th on Mello Music Group, Sardines is the followup to the duo’s beloved 2017 collaborative album “Anchovies.”

Apollo and Planet Asia improve upon the minimalist, grimy Hip-Hop theme from the first collab with pristine execution. Along with the announcement Apollo Brown and Planet Asia share the album’s first single “Get The Dough Off.”

The new single “Get The Dough Off’ is a great teaser for what’s to come on Sardines. Akin to the sounds heard on Anchovies, the “Get The Dough Off” showcases a smooth and polished bassline in Apollo’s production along with Planet Asia’s raw raps and immaculate delivery. Apollo Brown states, “The joint “Get The Dough Off” gives you a glimpse of what the Sardines album is about lyrically, sonically, and conceptually. It’s the perfect way to open the tin can. Smell it. We’ve BEEN doing this. “…it’s for 20 year fiends”.”

Apollo Brown and Planet Asia’s 2017 album “Anchovies” was given its title due to the dirty gutural nature of the record. In addition to receiving critical praise from Complex, XXL, Exclaim!, and more, “Anchovies” was hailed by Ambrosia For Heads as “one of the best LP’s of 2017.”

Aptly titled Sardines, the new album promises grime just like its predecessor. Apollo says, “With the second offering, appropriately titled, “Sardines”. And just like a can of Anchovies isn’t for everyone, the same can be said about a tin full of Sardines. You either love’em or you hate’em. This album had to be done, and in my opinion, done better than the first. Dirt, grit, mud, sticks & stones, all that. Leave your boots on.”

The level of mutual respect that Apollo Brown and Planet Asia have for each other made it a no-brainer for the prolific artists to reunite for another album. “Everybody knows that as an emcee, Planet Asia is not only one of the best to do it, but one of MY personal favorites to adorn the mic. That being said, we just HAD to follow up the cult-like showing of “Anchovies,” states Apollo. Planet Asia concludes, “This time around was definitely one of the best sophomores from any duo. Not too many times you can get a producer and a rapper to make lightning strike twice!!”

Be on the lookout for Apollo Brown and Planet Asia’s second full-length collaboration Sardines September 8th via Mello Music Group. The first single “Get The Dough Off” is available now on all platforms!

Photo Credit: Jenny Risher



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement Photo
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement

X have announced the rescheduled tour dates that were unfortunately postponed last month due to an unforeseen medical emergency procedure with a band member. After a short recovery, the band is intact and currently on tour through July 30. The rescheduled dates begin August 27 in Chicago and continue on through September 9 in Tennessee.

2
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album Rise of the Wise Photo
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

‘Rise of The Wise’ showcases Jauz’s talent, artistry, and growth as an internationally acclaimed DJ and producer and cleverly alludes to his successful debut album. No stranger to wide success, Jauz’s debut album, ‘The Wise & The Wicked’, made a name for itself by hitting the top charts of iTunes Dance within just 90 minutes of the release.

3
Singer/Songwriter Sonya Glass To Release Acoustic Ballad Horoscope This Month Photo
Singer/Songwriter Sonya Glass To Release Acoustic Ballad 'Horoscope' This Month

Indie singer-songwriter Sonya Glass has returned with her latest single, 'Horoscope,' set for release on July 28th.

4
Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records Photo
Wild Black Reveals Label Debut with Next Door Records

Toronto based Wild Black reveals her new single “Stay Dreamin’” alongside a video capturing a collage of adventures during a Californian road trip of self-discovery. Blending influences of disco, 80’s and 90’s pop, dance, rock, and RnB into her genre-fluid alternative pop sound, “Stay Dreamin’” is Wild Black’s debut release with her new label.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'THE WHO Announce Deluxe, Multi-Format Release For 'Who's Next'/'Life House'
X Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June PostponementX Announces Newly Rescheduled Dates following June Postponement
Six RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVDSix RICK & MORTY Seasons to Be Released on DVD
Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'Jauz Releases Euphoric New Album 'Rise of the Wise'

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
LIFE OF PI
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR