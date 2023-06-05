Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music

She is set to release her personal track “Seventh Of June” on Wednesday (6/7). 

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music

Universal Music Group Nashville and Capitol Christian Music Group are teaming up for the release of new music from award-winning artist Anne Wilson.

Tallying more than 600 million global streams, Wilson has won two GMA Dove Awards and earned a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album, My Jesus. The Kentucky native is one of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, mixing the heart of Contemporary Christian with the sound of Country music.

“From the moment we first met Anne, it was clear she had a special talent and an incredible story and message,” shares Capitol CMG’s Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy. “It’s been so rewarding to be a part of the success she’s had with her debut project and we are thrilled to have UMG Nashville and Cindy Mabe as partners for this next chapter. We believe there’s no ceiling for what Anne can achieve.”

“Anne Wilson is a boundary pushing artist who belongs in both Christian and Country music formats and cultures,” adds UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “She's here to take her story and the power of her music to new audiences, while continuing to be an ambassador of faith in youth culture and beyond within the Christian music audience. She's unique and dynamic in sound, purpose and spirit and getting to partner with her, her team at Story House Collective, and Hudson Plachy and Brad O'Donnell and their team at Capitol Christian Music Group is a great privilege.”

Adding to her powerhouse Nashville team, Wilson has also signed on with boutique talent agency The Neal Agency.

"I am so excited to partner with UMG Nashville, and with The Neal Agency," says Wilson. "Over the last two years, I have watched God open doors for my music that I could never open for myself. I see these new partnerships as another open door to share the message of hope, faith and the love of my Jesus to an even broader audience. I can’t wait to see what happens next!"

Next up, Wilson will take the stage at RiseFest in Iowa on June 9, CMA Fest in Nashville June 10-11, and will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on June 16. She is set to release her personal track “Seventh Of June” on Wednesday (6/7). 

Photo Credit: Danielle Piazza



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rare Americans Release Act I of New Album Photo
Rare Americans Release Act I of New Album

Combining a revolutionary 33-minute, fully animated musical feature and accompanying album to create an immersive listening experience, Searching For Strawberries tells the true story of Rare Americans multi-instrumentalist “Jongo” (real name Jan Cajka) and his transformation from corporate pawn to rock star.

2
Doe Boy Releases New Single Way I Walk Photo
Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'

Strolling into a bold, bombastic, and big next chapter, critically acclaimed Cleveland hip-hop phenomenon Doe Boy unleashes a brand new single and music video entitled “WAY I WALK,” out now via Freebandz/Epic Records. “WAY I WALK” hinges on a head-nodding and nostalgic Jennifer Lopez sample as Doe Boy locks into a bouncy flow.

3
Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall Photo
Quarters of Change to Embark on Us Headline Tour This Fall

Following their largely sold-out Deluxe Tour earlier this year, rising New York City alternative rock band Quarters of Change have announced plans for an additional US headline tour this fall. The 20-city trek will kick off on September 14 in Virginia Beach, VA, and wrap on December 9 with the band’s largest hometown show to date in New York.

4
Matisyahu Announces Live In Brooklyn Album Photo
Matisyahu Announces 'Live In Brooklyn' Album

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, rapper and alternative rock artist Matisyahu has announced his new live album Live In Brooklyn will arrive later this month in conjunction with his birthday. Listen to the album’s lead single, “One Day (Live)” – a fan-favorite whose original version has been streamed over 140 million times on Spotify alone.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'Doe Boy Releases New Single 'Way I Walk'
Katrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on PeacockKatrina Lenk Joins APPLES NEVER FALL Series on Peacock
RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in JulyRESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND Will Be Available On Blu-ray, 4K Steelbook, Digital, & DVD in July
FERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in AugustFERRIS BUELLER'S DAY OFF Debuts On 4K Ultra HD in August

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET