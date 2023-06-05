Anne Wilson and Capitol Christian Music Group Align with Universal Music Group Nashville for New Music

Universal Music Group Nashville and Capitol Christian Music Group are teaming up for the release of new music from award-winning artist Anne Wilson.

Tallying more than 600 million global streams, Wilson has won two GMA Dove Awards and earned a GRAMMY nomination for her 2022 debut album, My Jesus. The Kentucky native is one of Nashville's most inspiring young trailblazers, mixing the heart of Contemporary Christian with the sound of Country music.

“From the moment we first met Anne, it was clear she had a special talent and an incredible story and message,” shares Capitol CMG’s Brad O’Donnell and Hudson Plachy. “It’s been so rewarding to be a part of the success she’s had with her debut project and we are thrilled to have UMG Nashville and Cindy Mabe as partners for this next chapter. We believe there’s no ceiling for what Anne can achieve.”

“Anne Wilson is a boundary pushing artist who belongs in both Christian and Country music formats and cultures,” adds UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe. “She's here to take her story and the power of her music to new audiences, while continuing to be an ambassador of faith in youth culture and beyond within the Christian music audience. She's unique and dynamic in sound, purpose and spirit and getting to partner with her, her team at Story House Collective, and Hudson Plachy and Brad O'Donnell and their team at Capitol Christian Music Group is a great privilege.”

Adding to her powerhouse Nashville team, Wilson has also signed on with boutique talent agency The Neal Agency.

"I am so excited to partner with UMG Nashville, and with The Neal Agency," says Wilson. "Over the last two years, I have watched God open doors for my music that I could never open for myself. I see these new partnerships as another open door to share the message of hope, faith and the love of my Jesus to an even broader audience. I can’t wait to see what happens next!"

Next up, Wilson will take the stage at RiseFest in Iowa on June 9, CMA Fest in Nashville June 10-11, and will perform at the Grand Ole Opry on June 16. She is set to release her personal track “Seventh Of June” on Wednesday (6/7).

Photo Credit: Danielle Piazza