Anna of the North Announces 'Crazy Life' Deluxe Album

Her acclaimed third studio album Crazy Life, will be arriving April 28.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Anna of the North has announced an expanded, deluxe edition of her acclaimed third studio album Crazy Life, arriving April 28th via Elektra Records. The deluxe album will feature three brand new tracks and is now available for pre-order HERE.

To celebrate the announcement, Anna has shared her dreamy new single "Swirl" - the first of three new tracks to come from her Crazy Life Deluxe album. Co-written by Anna, Victor Rådström (NEIKED) and Marcus White, "Swirl" gives listeners buoyant pop production as Anna sings about falling into old patterns and becoming comfortable with dissatisfaction.

"Swirl is quite a happy song inspired by sad feelings. It's a song about those big questions. What am I really doing here, on earth?" Anna explains. "I've always thought that life would get easier with age. But I was obviously wrong."

Released November 4th, 2022, Crazy Life is Anna's chronicle of life in all its insanity, glory, and bliss. The album includes fan-favorite tracks such as "I Do You," "Nobody," "Bird Sing," "Living Life Right," and "Dandelion," all joined by official music videos and visualizers streaming now on Anna's official YouTube channel HERE.

Garnering praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone, PAPER, Uproxx and more, Crazy Life transcends the Norwegian artist's ability to find comfort in vulnerability by inviting listeners into her world and illustrating exactly how it's done. Uncovering iridescence in mundanity, Anna of the North offers confessional and relatable lyrics with clarity, confidence, and a splash of shimmer.

"The album is about everything, nothing, and all in between," Anna explained. "It's about those small things we don't necessarily talk about-like the days where you lie on the couch because you can't get out of the house. Many of the songs are about being stuck and how it's hard to get out of your own patterns."

Giving these themes concrete form as a 'house,' Anna teamed up with Australian designer Montana Kitching for Crazy Life's album and single art. The artwork for each of the previously released singles corresponds to a place in the 'house.'

As "Dandelion" introduced viewers to Anna's living room, complete with her fluffy dog and thriving plants, "Bird Sing" captured the image directly outside Anna's bedroom window, giving you a 360- look at Anna's dwelling. "Nobody" provides a stark overview of Anna's bedroom with the messy bed and leftover cereal that we've all been privy to at some point. You can explore the full house HERE.

Next month, Anna will embark on a North American headline tour kicking off in DC on Thursday, March 16th, making stops in NY, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more! For up-to-date ticketing information please visit www.annaofthenorth.com/

With over a half a billion global streams under her belt, co-signs from Tyler, the Creator, Dua Lipa, Alina Baraz, Rejjie Snow, Steve Lazy and more, Anna of the North is the pop star who has been hiding in plain sight.

Listen to the new single here:

2023 NORTH AMERICAN 'CRAZY' TOUR

Thursday, March 16, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - New York, NY - Racket

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Thursday, March 23, 2023 - Montreal, QC - LeStudio TD

Friday, March 24, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Sunday, March 26, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Thursday, March 30, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Saturday, April 1, 2023 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge (SOLD OUT)

Sunday, April 2, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Barboza (SOLD OUT)

Monday, April 2, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

