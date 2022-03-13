Animalweapon Releases 'Set of Constraints' Ahead of Upcoming Album

Today, electronic project ANIMALWEAPON (Real name Patrick Cortes) is proud to release "Set Of Constraints" from his upcoming album of the same name. A collaboration with friend and fellow musician MJ Burns who is a guest vocalist on the track, the new song continues to highlight Cortes' ability to create ethereal soundscapes one can easily get lost in. Featuring dreamy vocals, glistening synths, and an aquatic drenched drum beat, the track is a memorable highlight from the upcoming eight song release that showcases all of Animalweapon's strengths in creating hopeful electronic dream-pop. The track is out now on all DSPs. Listen on YouTube here.

In addition, Animalweapon will be the headlining Bull City Summit, a brand new music, art, and technology festival in Durham, NC that strives to put a spotlight on the area's flourishing local music scene. A centerpiece of the music showcase, they will perform on Friday night, March 25 at The Pinhook. Tickets can be found here.

"Between working with MJ, who is one of my dear friends, Rory Rositas (producer/engineer, OmniSound Studios, Nashville, TN) and Scot Dunlap (founder of Polychromatic Records), this was one of my favorite collaborative experiences," says Cortes. "This song was meant to end the album on a hopeful note, and something about MJ's voice helps do that in a way I can't really explain. Plus, getting to work in Nashville with Rory engineering and Scot sitting in on the mix was a big learning experience. Everything came together perfectly and it made for one of my favorite songs I've done in a long time."

Cortes won a 2017 Webby Award for Best Sound Design/Original Music Score for his work on the hit podcast Undisclosed, which was the follow-up to the #1 iTunes media phenomenon Serial. He also composed the theme song for iHeartMedia's The Hidden Djinn which reached the Top 20 on the iTunes History podcast chart



"Set Of Constraints" by Animalweapon is out now. Animalweapon's new album of the same name will be released on April 15, 2022 via Polychromatic Records.

Photo Credits: Alina Patel