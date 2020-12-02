Andy Mineo Releases New EP 'Happy Thoughts'

Atlanta-based artist Andy Mineo has released his new EP, Happy Thoughts, today via Reach Records. Set to inventive, boundary-pushing beatmaking, with a focus on positivity, the record is a perfect salve for anyone struggling through the many challenges 2020 has brought us all.

What began as a journey to Japan last autumn in search of new experiences and a connection to our common humanity, ultimately brought Mineo back to lessons learned from his mother, who passed away in 2018. Stream the single, " Momma Taught Me " + the Happy Thoughts EP via all digital platforms.

Mineo's mom passed along her wisdom through easy to remember phrases, learned through her own life experiences and dealing with hardships. These words led Mineo to build a career creating art focused on faith and positivity, building people up, rather than tearing them down.

After the loss of his mother, Mineo relocated from New York City to Atlanta, to start a new chapter, explore a new city, and learn from a new community. That interest in other cultures led Mineo and his Miner League crew to set off for Japan last autumn - a creative field trip to learn from different life philosophies. Discussing, Mineo stated, "It's a full-time job as an artist to find inspiration. When you're inspired, cool stuff comes out." And that cool stuff is captured on the seven tracks of Happy Thoughts, which finds Mineo expanding his sonic horizons more than ever before.

Happy Thoughts is but the latest mile marker in the Syracuse-born, Mineo's impressive career. After a formative adolescence containing its own highs and lows, he turned to music as his creative outlet and hasn't looked back since, nabbing Gold-certified singles like 2014's "You Can't Stop Me" and sharing the stage with rap luminaries like Logic, John Bellion, and Fetty Wap. He's collaborated with musical kin like !llmind, Phonte, Marc E. Bassy, and Lecrae, and has built a formidable discographer, beloved by his passionate fanbase.

Listen here:

