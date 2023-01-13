Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andy Grammer Releases New Track 'These Tears'

The track was released alongside a video, directed by Cooper Davidson.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Emmy Award winner and acclaimed multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer today released his brand-new song "These Tears" via Giant Soul/S-Curve/Hollywood Records. Written by Grammer alongside Jake Torrey and Tone, "These Tears" chronicles the trials and tribulations of loss and gives fans another taste of Grammer's emotional yet uplifting storytelling.

"Letting go...is hard work. I actually thrive with most kinds of hard work. Tell me how many miles to run, I'll do it. Tell me how many songs I have to write to chase excellence, I'll crush it. Hard work and achievement have always been my comfort zone," said Grammer. "But letting go isn't something you can achieve, crush, or master. It's more of a slow burn, an acceptance, a daily release in small doses. If you are letting something or someone go at the moment, I feel you, I'm with you, I wrote this song for you."

The official music video for "These Tears" was also released today and can be viewed. The video, directed by Cooper Davidson, features Grammer visiting a childhood home which floods him with memories of his late mother. Memories after losing a loved one are hard but letting go of the pain will help you embrace a new, hopeful future.

Inspiring fans around the world, Grammer has over 3B global streams under his belt and a social media footprint of over 4M followers. He most recently performed on national television at the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C., and at the 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove, both broadcast on CBS last month.

Last year, Grammer also performed at the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball in support of the Children's Diabetes Foundation. He was also recognized by Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support ('Clarity Impact Award') and by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ('Defender of Potential' Award) for the incredible impact his work and generosity have made in the world.

He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America's 2022 Annual Conference as the keynote speaker as well as the Indianapolis Colts' "Beyond the Sidelines" benefitting Kicking the Stigma. In addition, he appeared on an episode of To Write Love On Her Arm's podcast for Mental Health Day and occasionally appears as a guest host on the popular Man Enough podcast.

