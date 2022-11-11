Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andy Grammer Releases New Track 'Good In Me'

Andy Grammer Releases New Track 'Good In Me'

The single is out now via S-Curve/Hollywood Records.

Nov. 11, 2022  

Emmy Award winner and acclaimed multi-platinum singer/songwriter Andy Grammer today released his brand-new song "Good In Me" via S-Curve/Hollywood Records.

Written by Grammer alongside Jake Torrey, Nolan Sipe, and Jon Levine, "Good In Me" was inspired by the idea that it's impossible to only share the positive sides of yourself in a long-term relationship. Your partner gets the full scope of what you are and who you aren't, but they choose to see the good in you.

"I am many things. I am a blast. I am annoying. I am generous. I can be self-centered. I am adventurous. I am forgetful. I am playful. I am soulful. I can be entitled," said Grammer. "In my experience, love isn't being head over heels; it's being seen fully and still loved. When someone has the full scope of who you are and puts their focus on your positives, that is some deep love. And I am so thankful my wife sees the good in me."

The official music video for "Good In Me" was also released today and can be viewed below. The video, directed by Cooper Davidson, features a beautiful dance sequence and band performance in the rain amidst a stunning neon-lit backdrop.

Grammer's latest single, "Saved My Life," surpassed 20mm global streams and hit Top 15 on Adult Pop radio. He recently performed the fan-favorite track on The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Talk in addition to chatting about the inspiration behind the personal lyrics with CBS Mornings.

This holiday season, Grammer adds to his prestigious list of national TV appearances with performances at the 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting in Washington, D.C., and at the 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at The Grove. These specials will air on CBS on December 11 and December 23, respectively.

Grammer performed the national anthem before Game 6 of the World Series in Houston, Texas, last week. In addition, he recently performed at the 2022 Carousel of Hope Ball in support of the Children's Diabetes Foundation. He was also recognized by Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support last month and will soon be honored this fall by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for the incredible impact his work and generosity have made in the world.

He is an advocate for mental health awareness and has spoken at high-profile events including Mental Health America's 2022 Annual Conference and the Indianapolis Colts' "Beyond the Sidelines" benefitting Kicking the Stigma.

Multi-platinum artist Andy Grammer continues to energize, empower, and bring together audiences around the world with his uplifting and honest pop anthems. His observations and affirmations pick people back up when they need it, affirm their potential, and encourage them to keep going.

This year Grammer was even named the #1 "Happy" Streaming artist globally. His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum single "Honey, I'm Good;" the platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes," and "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah);" the gold single "I Found You;" and the gold albums Andy Grammer (2011) and Magazines Or Novels (2014).

He has generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When "Don't Give Up On Me" became the soundtrack for ESPN's 13th annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Most recently, Grammer released fan-favorite tracks including "Saved My Life," "Lease On Life," "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," "Love Myself," "Good Man (First Love)," "Joy" and "The Wrong Party" with Fitz and the Tantrums. The latter two inspired the names of his packed 2022 Art of Joy Tour and The Wrong Party Tour with Fitz and the Tantrums.

Throughout 2022, he has also performed on some of the largest stages including PBS' A Capitol Fourth, the White House 4th of July event with President Joe Biden, the Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo, and more.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Cooper Davidson


