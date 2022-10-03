Andy Grammer & R3HAB Release New Remix For Hit Single 'Saved My Life'

Acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer released a new version of his song with multi-platinum DJ/producer R3HAB, "Saved My Life (R3HAB VIP Remix)" via S-Curve/Hollywood Records on Friday, September 30. With nearly 20MM streams on the original version, "Saved My Life (R3HAB VIP Remix)" offers fans an updated, electronic take on the hit song by Grammer and his collaborator R3HAB.

Written by Grammer and R3HAB along with Jake Torrey, Johnny Simpson and John Levine, "Saved My Life" was inspired by Grammer's Godmother Leigh, who was his major support system following the passing of his mother in 2009 following her battle with breast cancer. She stepped up and helped him navigate the enormous loss and he felt that she ultimately saved his life by filling that motherly void.

"Leigh was my mom's best friend," Grammer said. "'Saved My Life' is dedicated to her because she truly stepped in when I needed her the most. Writing this song with R3HAB was very therapeutic and I am so happy the fans have embraced it like they have. And now we want to give them an alternate version, one that they can dance to and celebrate life!"

"Saved My Life" is approaching Top 15 at Adult Pop Radio and Grammer will sit down with CBS Mornings October 5 to chat more about the inspiration behind the track. When he is not writing and recording new music, Grammer is on the road performing his catalog of multi-platinum, chart-topping hits.

Grammer will also be honored this fall by two incredible organizations. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America will soon announce him as the recipient of their 2022 "Defender of Potential" Award. Additionally, Claire's Place Foundation for Cystic Fibrosis Support will present him with the "Clarity Impact" Award. Both awards highlight the incredible impact Grammer's work and generosity have made in our culture across multiple causes.

Additionally, Grammer is set to perform at the 36th Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, October 8. The Carousel of Hope Ball brings together leaders from the film, television, music, and business industries to raise money for clinical care and diabetes research, increase awareness for diabetes, and celebrate the amazing things that the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes has done to advance diabetes care.

Multi-platinum pop artist and songwriter Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick you back up when you need it, affirm your potential, and encourage you to keep going.

His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes," "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)," gold single "I Found You," and the gold albums Andy Grammer and Magazines Or Novels. He has generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart.

When "Don't Give Up On Me" soundtracked ESPN's 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Research, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award. Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

His 2019 offering Naïve arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Parade attested, "Each song on the album magically pinpoints its emotional target with brilliant composition and performance," and People hailed it as "touching."

Grammer has released fan-favorite tracks during 2021 and 2022, including "Lease On Life," "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," "Love Myself," and "Joy." The latter even inspired the name of his packed 2022 Art of Joy Tour. He ignites the next phase with his recent single "Saved My Life" with R3HAB, "future father-daughter dance song" "Good Man," and latest release "The Wrong Party" featuring Fitz and The Tantrums.

Multi-Platinum DJ and producer Fadil El Ghoul, better known as R3HAB, has been trailblazing his way through dance music for the past fifteen years. From his breakthrough remixes for Rihanna, Drake, Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, to anthems such as Platinum-certified "All Around The World (La La La)" and "Lullaby," to his collaborations with the likes of Ava Max, ZAYN, Luis Fonsi, Sean Paul, and more, R3HAB has proven to be one of the most forward-thinking artists in the game.

His work has collected over 8B streams to date, including 1.1B in 2021 alone. R3HAB founded his label CYB3RPVNK in 2016, which has passed 4B streams across platforms since its inception. He is Spotify's Most Discovered Artist, one of Spotify's top 200 most streamed artists, ranked #12 on prestigious DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs chart, and has earned over 70 Gold and Platinum certificates.

On top of that, he performed at the world's top festivals, such as EDC, Ultra Music Festival, Tomorrowland, Balaton Sound, Coachella, Summer Sonic Festival, DWP Jakarta. With his combination of innate artistry and innovative attitude, R3HAB has earned his place as a household name in dance music.

