Andy Frasco Announces New LP KEEP ON KEEPIN ON

Andy Frasco has announced his upcoming LP Keep On Keepin' On Out April 24th via SideOneDummy Records. The album is a powerful musical snapshot of what's going on with Andy, his band and his fans. It's a therapeutic helping of rock n roll with powerful pop and Americana roots influence. "Keep On Keepin' On lands somewhere between an emotionally raw therapy session and a rowdy house party."



In anticipation for the release Frasco shared a special "Wellness" video album trailer, "We all have things that make us who we are. Some things are just uncomfortable to talk about, so we tend to suppress those feelings because we don't want our friends and social media followers to look at us as weak. It's time to speak up about not just the good things in our life but the bad as well. This is who I am."



With the album announcement Andy Frasco shares "Keep On Keepin On" the title track of the LP. The single was premiered with American Songwriter. Combining soul, funk and pop "Keep On Keepin On" empowers the listener in a danceable catchy track on overcoming negative thoughts and embracing love. Honest, thought-provoking and rhythmically infectious, Frasco's upcoming project has important conversations while showcasing his talent as a songwriter and performer.



Andy is currently on tour in the US and later this year he will perform at some of the countries biggest festivals including Bonnaroo, High Sierra, Summercamp, Peach, Floyd Fest and more.

Keep On Keepin' On - TRACKLISTING



01. Keep On Keepin' On

02. I've Got A Long Way To Go (Runaway)

03. Animals

04. Getaway

05. Shine

06. Shine (Outro)

07. Love Is A Gun

08. None of Those Things

09. Feel It In Our Bones

10. Good Man

11. Better Day





Related Articles View More Music Stories