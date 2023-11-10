Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli Release Deluxe Edition of Their First Album Together a Family Christmas

Internationally renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli teams up with his 26-year-old son Matteo Bocelli and his 11-year-old daughter Virginia Bocelli to release A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition) via Decca / Capitol Records. Available HERE in digital, CD and black standard vinyl formats, the deluxe edition includes four brand new holiday recordings plus six bonus tracks. See below for track listing. A Family Christmas – the Bocelli Family's first album together – was the best-selling new Christmas album of 2022 in the U.S.

As the 2023 holidays approach, Andrea and Matteo will each be touring the States. Andrea's tour will kick off on November 29 in San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center. Matteo will launch his tour on November 22 at Lillian S. Wells Hall at the Parker in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. See below for their itineraries.

A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition) includes the newly recorded songs “Let It Snow,” “Silver Bells,” “E' Natale!” and “Winter Wonderland.” View Andrea and Virginia performing “Let It Snow,” the first single, in the official music video here.

The six bonus tracks include “Do You Hear What I Hear,” which the Bocelli Family recorded with one of the most innovative, inventive, and inimitable vocal groups of all time, Pentatonix, the iconic “Feliz Navidad (with The Simpsons),” taken from the Disney+ short “The Simpsons meet the Bocellis in ‘Feliz Navidad,'” and an exclusive new version of the enchanting “The Greatest Gift,” a song that Andrea wrote with composer and multi-GRAMMY and Academy Award nominee Stephan Moccio (Celine Dion, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, Barbra Streisand), Amy Wadge and Jonas Myrin. Moccio also produced the album and contributed new arrangements.

For Andrea Bocelli, the most celebrated classical singer in modern history, the chance to work with Matteo and Virginia on this album has been a source of great joy. He explains, “In this album, I rediscover the values that give meaning and strength to my life. Being able to celebrate Holy Christmas singing with my children is a great blessing. Sharing this enriched content is our way of renewing our good wishes to you and symbolically embracing the larger family, of which we are all a part.”

A Family Christmas marked the first appearance of 11-year-old Virginia Bocelli on an album. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Matteo Bocelli is enjoying the beginning of his own successful solo recording career with the release of his debut album Matteo, out via Capital Records. He entered the limelight in 2018 after duetting with his father on the hit song “Fall On Me” from Andrea's best-selling album, Sì, which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. and U.K. charts. Views of the accompanying video, which features images of father and son through the years, have now surpassed 100 million (watch here).

Andrea's emotive and instantly recognizable voice has earned him millions of fans around the world. In April 2020, he broke records with his emotionally charged Music for Hope performance from the historic Duomo cathedral in Milan. His unforgettable Easter performance ranks amongst the biggest musical live streams of all-time and the largest simultaneous audience for a classical live stream in YouTube history. A combination of these three incredible talents, A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition) is an early gift from the Bocelli Family.

Andrea Bocelli – U.S. Tour Dates

11/29 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

11/30 - Dallas, TX - - - - AAC

12/2 - Louisville, KY - - - KFC Yum Arena *With the Louisville Orchestra

12/6 - Boston, MA - - - TD Garden

12/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

12/9 - Hartford, CT - - - XL Center

12/10 - Baltimore, MD - - CFG Bank Arena *With the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

12/13 - New York, NY - - Madison Square Garden

12/14 - New York, NY - - Madison Square Garden

12/16 - Hollywood, FL - - Hard Rock Live

12/17 - Hollywood, FL - - Hard Rock Live

Matteo Bocelli – U.S. Tour Dates

11/22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Lillian S. Wells Hall at the Parker

11/25 - Las Vegas, NV - - The Smith Center

11/26 - Wickenburg, AZ - - Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts

11/28 - Mesa, AZ - - - - Mesa Arts Center

11/29 - San Diego, CA - - Balboa Theatre

12/1 - Thousand Oaks, CA - - Bank of America Performing Arts Center

12/4 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre

12/5 - Santa Rosa, CA - - Luther Burbank Center

12/8 - St. Charles, IL - - - Arcada Theater

12/12 - Boston, MA - - - Chevalier Theatre

12/13 - Huntington, NY - - The Paramount

12/15 - Mashantucket, CT - - - Foxwoods

12/16 - Atlantic City, NJ - - Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Photo Credit: Giovanni De Sandre