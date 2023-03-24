Amy Manford to Join Andrea Bocelli for U.S. 2023 May tour

Australian-American classical-crossover artist Amy Manford has been confirmed to join the legendary Andrea Bocelli on stage for his highly-anticipated May 2023 USA tour, beginning with two sold out shows at The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles before traveling to Sacramento, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Best known globally for her captivating portrayal of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera both on the West End and in Athens, Greece. Amy is no stranger to performing with Bocelli, having joined him for his Australian tour in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne last year.

October 2022 proved a busy month for Amy, who at the time was also reprising the role of Christine Daaé in sold-out seasons of Cameron Mackintosh's new Australian production of The Phantom of the Opera at the Sydney Opera House and the Arts Centre Melbourne.

"I am so grateful and excited to be performing with maestro Andrea Bocelli for his US tour. It was such a surreal, dream come true moment to be on stage with him during his Australian tour, and I can't wait to do it all again this May" says Amy.

"When I was studying in college, I would always sing along with a karaoke duet version of 'Time to Say Goodbye' on YouTube. I wonder what my younger self would think if she knew that in a couple of years, she would be singing with the actual legend that made that song so famous! I have looked up to Andrea my whole career and respect him, not only because of his immense talent, but also his work ethic.

It was amazing to see how hard he works and how much he gives to every performance. When I performed at his concert in Sydney, he wasn't feeling well - but he still held the last note of Nessun Dorma for as long as I have ever heard it sung - we were all standing backstage in disbelief and awe at his talent and determination."

Earlier this month Amy debuted her EP 'A Dream Is A Wish', produced by the legendary Ron Fair. Working closely with both the Australian and the American Disney teams, the classical crossover EP features three iconic songs celebrating 100 years of Disney, recorded with a full orchestra in Nashville.

In addition to her prolific on-stage career, Amy co-founded MM Creative Productions (MMCP) alongside long-time friend and fellow theatre performer Genevieve McCarthy (Les Misérables, The Sound of Music). Amy and Genevieve are the first female-founded organisation to secure the rights to the Disney In Concert brand globally and have worked in tandem with Disney Concerts (USA) to curate a brand new, never before seen program.

Sydney audiences embraced this once in a lifetime centenary celebration selling out 4 shows at the iconic Sydney Opera House, with concerts on the Gold Coast and in Perth at the Riverside Theatre (PCEC) up next on the 2022 tour.