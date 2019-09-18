America's Gerry Beckley to Release New Solo Album This Friday

Gerry Beckley, the gifted singer, songwriter, performer and co-founder of legendary band, America, is set to release a new solo album, Five Mile Road, this Friday - September 20, 2019 via Blue Élan Records.



In his first offering since his Blue Élan debut, Carousel, Five Mile Road is produced by Beckley and Jeff Larson, with all songs written by Beckley except "Life Lessons," which was written by Gerry and actor/musician Bill Mumy. And while the album also features instrumental assistance from longtime friends that include Mumy, Jason Scheff of Chicago and Rusty Young of Poco, the majority of the backing vocals, acoustic and electric guitars, bass, piano and additional keyboards are all Beckley. As he explains with a laugh, "When I make a solo album, there's a whole lot of 'solo' in there!"



"For those of us who grew up in the era of vinyl, the album listening experience has almost disappeared," Beckley says. "Fortunately, Blue Élan has allowed me to make an album like the old days, like I want to do. I know how the tempo of all of our lives has adjusted over the past decade, so I'm honored anytime anybody spends the time to listen and I'm grateful to a record label that allows people like me to keep these creative areas alive. I hope I've delivered my half of the bargain."



"I knew that this batch of songs, even the choice of the album's title, was going to be about my journey," says Gerry Beckley, who finds himself embracing his past - personally, professionally and creatively - nearly as much as he looks to the future. But for the artist best known for his 49-year career with America - and whose acclaimed collaborations have also ranged from Carl Wilson and Dan Fogelberg to David Cassidy and John Waters - the journey still shimmers with a melodic melancholy that makes his music as familiar as it is iconic. Beckley brings his own journey home on his new Blue Élan Records release, Five Mile Road.



As Beckley continues to tour in celebration of America's 50-year anniversary, he is still in awe of their longevity. "We never flamed out, broke up or hit bottom. Our songs marked a time and place in many people's DNA, and we still work hard to put on a great show. It's mind-blowing, really."



Beckley and America continue their U.S. tour dates into the fall.



9/20/2019 - St. Louis, MO - Blanche M. Touhill PAC

9/21/2019 - French Lick, IN - French Lick Resort

9/22/2019 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

9/27/2019 - Madisonville, KY - Glema Mahr Center for the arts

9/28/2019 - Richmond, KY - EKU Center of the Arts

10/04/2019 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort Casino

10/06/2019 - Modesto, CA - The Fruit Yard Theater

10/10/2019 - Morristown, NJ - The Community Theater at Mayo Center for Performing Arts

10/11/2019 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

10/12/2019 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

10/19/2019 - Rama, ONT - Casino Rama Resort

10/25/2019 - Anaheim, CA - City of National Grove of Anaheim

10/26/2019 - Agoura Hills, CA - Canyon Club

11/01/2019 - Lincoln, RI - Twin River Event

11/07/2019 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock

11/08/2019 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino Hotel

11/09/2019 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort

11/14/2019 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

11/15/2019 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

11/16/2019 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater





