Americana Singer-Songwriter Dante Mazzetti Announces His Upcoming EPÂ HOTEL VOL. 1

Singer-songwriter Dante Mazzetti announces his new EP Hotel Vol. 1, slated for release in July 2019. With four new original songs, the upcoming EP combines acoustic, indie folk and soul, laced with lyrical storytelling. The album draws inspiration from iconic artists of Mazzetti's childhood, including Bob Dylan, The Band, Otis Redding, and Slim Harpo.

On this new EP, Mazzetti brings together a remarkable team - Oscar Zambrano (two-time Grammy-winning engineer) and Adam Sussman (named "New York City's Best Studio Engineers of 2013" by URB Magazine). After taking time off from music to join the FDNY, he started experimenting with songs he had written years prior. The EP is the first of two volumes that bring together various unreleased songs in folk and Americana, but emphasize Mazzetti's ability as a songwriter to express struggles and triumphs in life. For the artist, a piece of music is a living organism - always evolving, improving, finding new creative avenues to explore.

Mazzetti says, "The music on this EP is a mixture of accessibility and wild imagery. I've always enjoyed making music that goes off on a tangent but doesn't fall off the cliff. The songs are doors that open easily into bizarre worlds rather than places of comfort."

On April 26th, Mazzetti released the solo single "Breaking in the Sun (Live)." In this track, he combines his intricate storytelling with his musicianship. Recorded entirely as a one-man band, the single tells a melancholy story of a man being released from prison only to realize that time has made him an outsider to his own family. This single captures what is to come from Mazzetti this year.

Described by The Independent as a "multi-talented musician," Mazzetti has opened for several major artists, such as Ben Folds, Guster, and America. Mazzetti was also chosen to star in Levi's "What's True" national television commercial campaign. As a socially conscious musician, Dante Mazzetti has performed for several charity benefits over the years including the FDNY, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and The Surfrider Foundation.

Dante Mazzetti's latest release, "Breaking in the Sun (Live)" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. Be sure to look out for the release of his new EP Hotel Vol. 1 in July 2019.

For more information: https://dantemazzetti.com/





