Americana Singer Charles Johnson Drops 'Busted Lip' Off His Forthcoming Album 'The Ladder'

Charles Johnson announced he is releasing a new, full-length project, The Ladder, that will be available on July 22, and will drop a new single, "Busted Lip" on Friday! With a powerful voice that has a richness and rasp adjacent to Chris Stapleton, Charles brings his lyrics to life alongside music that has Americana, country and folk influences.

Listeners will find songs they can deeply relate to as this body of work tells the stories of growing up, finding and losing love, sobriety and more. The new single, "Busted Lip" will be available to anyone who pre-orders the upcoming record. Pre-save The Ladder here!

"This project is the culmination of years of writing and years of life. I couldn't have asked for a better team: my co-writers, my band, my producer, and my FAMILY, in developing these songs, honing this sound and finding myself as an artist. The road is long and winding. I can't wait to share it!" says Johnson.

Those local to the Nashville area are invited to The 5 Spot on Tuesday, July 19 at 6 P.M. for The Ladder Album Release Show with special guest Delaney Ramsdell. It's going to be special and intimate night of great music you do not want to miss. Charles will be pe playing the entirety of his new record which featured his previous released singles, "Sedona," "Even If I Get Over You" and "Coyote."

Independent singer/songwriter, Charles Johnson, spent many years as a jack of all trades. From farmhand to bartender, he committed to earning a living to finance his dreams of becoming an artist. Despite these hardships, he has advanced to the next level of his career. Having grown up in Oakland, California, he garnered inspiration from artists such as Dave Matthews, Tom Petty, Counting Crows, Alanis Morisette, and Boys II Men in his formative years.

The West and his cultural heritage play an important role within his musical creativity, with his Mother being born of Native American descent and also having spent much of his childhood on his grandfather's reservation in Montana. His career began with the release of his first album, Everything I Know in 2015, followed by two EP's; Cutbank in 2015 and The Ladder in 2019.

He had begun to tour across the country and had plans to start a new musical project, but with the Covid 19 Pandemic, his efforts were brought to a screeching halt. Despite facing discouragement, he pressed on and emerged from the other side refreshed and reinvigorated, ready to share his new debut album, which he intends to release later this year.

Preceding his album, he plans to release several singles, the first being "Coyote", which was released in early March of this year and has already accumulated nearly 20 thousand streams. With this song, Charles recalls the struggle of finding one's place in an industry that is unstable and unforgiving, yet persevering through it all.

With his ability to express himself through different genres and styles, his music is still characterized by his honest expression, individual experiences, and vulnerability that reach people in a unique, relatable way.