American Nightmare's 20th Anniversary Tour Starts Next Week

To call American Nightmare "iconic" would be a vast understatement - the band has indisputably solidified themselves as legends within the hardcore punk genre and beyond. In celebration of their 20th anniversary, American Nightmare will embark on a North American tour starting next Thursday, February 13th in Boston.

In February 2000 Wesley Eisold, the singer and lyricist behind American Nightmare, self-booked the band's first-ever show in a church in Portland, Maine. The show not only spurred one of the most prodigal tenures of hardcore punk, but it also set a precedent for the band's relentless DIY ethic, volatile musicianship, and bleeding heart lyricism. As a band and as a philosophy, American Nightmare set a new standard for the worldwide hardcore community.

American Nightmare's first two EPs, American Nightmare and The Sun Isn't Getting Any Brighter, were released as the Year One LP in 2001. Defying styles, trends, and even names, American Nightmare quickly rose as a bellwether to the giants of punk, metal, and mainstream music. Now,Year One will see a re-release this year and is streaming in its entirety on Bandcamp + Spotify.

Additionally, American Nightmare have released a new two-song EP, out now digitally (and on February 14th on vinyl). Featuring a new track as well as a Lemonheads cover, the Life Support EP is the first new release from American Nightmare since their 2018 self-titled album. The A-side contains the title track "Life Support," and confidently expands upon the jangly proto-punk leanings hinted at on previous releases while retaining American Nightmare's trademark angst. Having covered The MC5, Black Flag and the Germs this should come as no surprise - the B-side features a fantastic rendition of the classic "Left For Dead" originally recorded by Boston's The Lemonheads. This is a must-have release for any fan of American Nightmare. Stream the Life Support EP now on Spotify and Bandcamp.

Catch American Nightmare on the road in North America, with punk luminaries Ceremony in tow, starting next week.

American Nightmare - On Tour w/ Ceremony:

02/13 - Boston, MA @ Royale

02/14 - New York City @ Brooklyn Steel

02/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

02/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

02/20 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

02/21 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Hall

02/25 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand

02/28 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

02/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theatre

03/01 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/06 - San Fransisco, CA @ The Fillmore

03/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda





