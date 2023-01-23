Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
American Nightmare Return with 'Dedicated to the Next World'

Set for release on June 2nd via Heartworm Press, Dedicated... is American Nightmare refusing to rest on legacy.

Jan. 23, 2023  

American Nightmare reappear with a new EP / first ever 10" vinyl release, Dedicated to the Next World. Set for release on June 2nd via Heartworm Press, Dedicated... is American Nightmare refusing to rest on legacy.

These four new songs sound like classic and future American Nightmare; stripped down and sped up to their trademarked urgency and live violence. With stream of conscious lyrics and existential dread, these are revival songs for the modern disenchanted.

American Nightmare formed in the year 2000 and initially broke up in 2004. The band reunited in 2012 and subsequently launched a second life of lauded shows and records, proving that there is life after youth.

Dedicated to the Next World was recorded live to 2-inch tape by AN drummer Alex Garcia-Rivera at Mystic Valley Recording Studio in Boston. The EP was mastered and cut for vinyl by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Service.

Listen to the new single here:

